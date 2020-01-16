Click HERE to download a printable PDF of this puzzle.1 Puzzled? No more cross words! Read Kosman and Picciotto on “Solving The Nation’s Cryptic Puzzles.” Or watch this video.

ACROSS2

1 Song about law and a member of Congress, to friends (10)3

6 Three or four found in safe workplace (1,3)4

9 Boys discussed manner of dress (5)5

10 Bury a bit of legal income outside, showing a certain kind of skill (9)6

12 Biblical scribe’s last letter in time (4)7

13 23A prepared a takeoff? (10)8

15 Stopspayingattention (6,3)9

17 Speaker’s ball coming back in ocean ridges (5)10

19 Once again televise red, mysterious rune (5)11

21 Scientific finC/Ying (9)12

23 Records attempts for heavy fabrics (10)13

25 Island we named for a bird (4)14

27 Fearless guards start to look, and find tattered mask (9)15

28 Body part is exceedingly tough on the exterior (5)16

29 Once, in the morning, it could be administered orally? (4)17

30 Gruesome, morbid eyer telling tall tales? (10)18

DOWN19

1 Uncontrolled heap of gross rage! (9)20

2 Raise flag over mostly genuine country (7)21

3 Alpha males, getting the last word? (4)22

4 Best editor elevated magazine, e.g. (5)23

5 Possessed by Infiniti, a Tesla starts up (9)24

7 In speech, make alcoholic beverage available to customers (3,4)25

8 Decline to take final in astronomy with Bruce (5)26

11 Side treat confused child (5,3)27 Current Issue View our current issue

14 Like Rudolph Valentino at heart, applied more medication externally (3-5)28

16 Alternatively, Mister Rogers seen from below, clutching operator’s paperwork (5,4)29

18 Fashionably messy home, with Tomlin keeping quiet (9)30

20 Copy extraordinary lip care (7)31

22 “Mince Pies”: poem that’s part of a series (7)32

23 Postpone beginning of talks on return of Italian territory (5)33

24 Senior’s tree (5)34

26 Alternately, left audio in case (4)35

SOLUTION TO PUZZLE NO. 3520 36

37

ACROSS 1 anag. 6 B + RAG 10 [t]UNIC + [w]ORN 11 anag. 12 HO(O)VER + DAM 14 “sales” 15 rev. 17 WEDNES (anag.) + DAY 20 hidden 22 2 defs. 25 FILT (anag.) + H 26 ANG + K OR W + AT 28 REV IS IT 29 anag. 30 “hair” 31 JOU(RN + ALI)ST38

DOWN 1 Y(OUT)HS (shy rev.) 2 NOIS(OM)E (MO rev.) 3 EPOD (rev.) + E 4 & 29 CON + CUR 5 anag. 7 REB + [g]UILD 8 GL(ASSEY)E (leg anag., essay anag.) 9 E.G. + GS + HELL 13 DOW’S + E 16 PUR(CHA[i])SE 18 DO(RA)G (god rev.) 19 P(U)T + FO[u]RTH 21 rev. 23 KU (rev.) + WAIT + I 24 anag. 26 anag. 27 O + MAH A (a ham rev.)39