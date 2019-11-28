Click HERE to download a printable PDF of this puzzle. Puzzled? No more cross words! Read Kosman and Picciotto on “Solving The Nation’s Cryptic Puzzles.” Or watch this video.

ACROSS

1 Athlete’s company getting back inside (just kidding!) (4)

3 Flip game console recording and support accommodations for pets? (9)

8 Tormented soul, slain by some innuendos (9)

10 Master list includes reading, for one (5)

11 Car overturned a coach with endless regret (6)

12 Mom puts down “Iowa” as a country (8)

14 Pirate at sea gaining victory with little hesitation! (9)

15 Before awkward pout (2,2)

18 Pronounces 16 in French, we hear (4)

19 12, more or less, hunt stealthily, catching creature’s head in tree (9)

21 Priestly vestment, suitable for former diplomat (8)

23 Fool someone at first into a jump-and-run (6)

26 Channel a certain amount of data into something that should be banned (1-4)

27 Return abbreviated documents about marathoner, perhaps, as a way to track progress (9)

28 Act or move rhythmically when eating at home (9)

29 Down, as suggested by 10 such diagram entries (4)

DOWN

1 On TV, she was Edith B. in pants (5)

2 Notable rebel on the loose in New York or Los Angeles (9)

3 Express displeasure at termination of bank reserve (4)

4 Rate us in crisis over diatribe in café (10)

5 Apprehend or call lunatic (6)

6 Pot rejected in senseless argument (5)

7 Nation’s misdeed: covering imbalance with source of valuable metal (9)

9 Skater frolicking with band (6)

13 Aptly selected name for our proprietary firm, possibly: Socks Newton (4-6)

14 Nut with facial hair replacing one letter from Greece with another (9)

16 “Messy pastime lead everything outside” is not nonstandard (9)

17 For instance, Swiss revolutionary busted, see? (6)

20 Wrought iron containing pellet—you might have this in your hair (6)

22 Look! It’s in one’s anatomy! (5)

24 For example, direction to mount a crest (5)

25 Playing tone! (4)

SOLUTION TO PUZZLE NO. 3517

ACROSS 1 “fair” 3 anag.

10 [l]UMBER 11 “die a critic”

12 PAN + CA + K + E

13 H(OTW)IRE (two anag.)

14 SPI(DERMA)N (dream anag.)

17 CAR(N)Y 18 anag.

20 C(HEAPS)HOT 23 P + RE + PPED (rev.) 24 anag. 26 F(RAG)RANCE

27 CU + RIO 28 anag. 29 rev.

DOWN 1 “foe Pa” 2 RUB IN 4 LAD + L[ittl]E 5 S(EACH)ANG + E

6 HERE + TIC 7 MA(TRIA[l])RCH 8 pun 9 “Greece” 15 anag.

16 MACE + D(ON)IA (aid rev.) 18 TIP(OFF)S (spit rev.)

19 EM(PER)OR (rev., &lit.) 21 PI + RACY 22 THY + ROID (rev.)

24 hidden 25 [d]AOR + TA (rev.)