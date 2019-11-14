Click HERE to download a printable PDF of this puzzle. Puzzled? No more cross words! Read Kosman and Picciotto on “Solving The Nation’s Cryptic Puzzles.” Or watch this video.

ACROSS

1 Transportation cost is reasonable, we hear (4)

3 Irreverent person mixed maple and herbs (10)

10 Brown wood with the top cut off (5)

11 Utter the following last words: “Three stars!” (said with an accent, maybe) (9)

12 Move the camera about king beginning to eat something for breakfast (7)

13 Two converts, breaking lease, make a possibly illegal start (3-4)

14 Superhero’s turn to have bad dream (6-3)

17 Grant involves no sword swallower, for example (5)

18 Crumpled sheet for the ones nearby (5)

20 ”There’s plenty between cold and its opposite”—that’s a low blow (5,4)

23 Made arrangements for surgery and quietly returned Johnny to the emergency room (7)

24 Any rude punk is caught napping (7)

26 Smell of newspaper in European nation (9)

27 Unusual object made of copper, west of Brazilian city (5)

28 Drunken Australian revelry (10)

29 Poet is dull in retrospect (4)

DOWN

1 Outspoken enemy (Dad) makes a slip (4,3)

2 ”Hurricane” Carter to add insult to injury (5)

4 Boy with extremely little utensil (5)

5 Performed an aria on ecstasy, including every major transformation (3,6)

6 At this point, a jerk is someone with unorthodox views (7)

7 Head of family to protest about endless court case (9)

8 Loud, like John McEnroe perhaps? (7)

9 Musical sound of Mediterranean country (6)

15 Unrefined and inept alien gent (9)

16 European region’s weapon with respect to interrupting aid hike (9)

18 They let you know when reflux of saliva contains ice (3-4)

19 Agent implicated in ancient superpower’s rise! (7)

21 Crime is irrational—and sexy (6)

22 Your Christian upbringing is one source of hormones (7)

24 Computerization provides protection for wombs (5)

25 Blood carrier upended near highway, for the most part (5)

SOLUTION TO PUZZLE NO. 3515

ACROSS 1 S(WASH BUCKLE)R

9 [p]LUME + N 10 PAR(AG)RAP + H (rap rev.) 11 M + [h]ARRIED 12 anag.

13 DIS (rev.) + D(A)INED 15 PAT + T + I

16 2 defs. 18 W(EL(C)OM)ING (mole rev.)

20 AR(RE + S)TS 22 PR + EVEN + T

24 C(ONFID)ANT (din of anag.)

25 UNH + I + P 26 pun

DOWN 1 SALE + M 2 anag. 3 H AND I CAPS 4 [s]UPPED 5 “curt girdle”

6 anag. (2x) 7 S(AD + IS)T 8 TH(INK)ING 13 DI(SPA)TCH

14 NEWSSTAN (anag.) + D 15 PROC(ED)URE 17 CA(R)IN + G

19 hidden 21 “sees” 22 anag. 23 pun