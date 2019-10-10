Click HERE to download a printable PDF of this puzzle. Puzzled? No more cross words! Read Kosman and Picciotto on “Solving The Nation’s Cryptic Puzzles.” Or watch this video.

ACROSS

1 What often follows. (Simple gripe) (8)

5 Reversed circuits capturing Rhode Island wind (6)

10 Otherwise, teach girl to be low-energy (9)

11 Fabulist with a retro stance (5)

12 In the West, Rastafarians are uncommon (4) Current Issue View our current issue

13 Rearranging 23 is forever greedy (10)

15 Shot puts around midfield leading to unexpected defeat (5)

17 With no time to lose, someone occupying the kitchen doesn’t start to remove lid from spicy dish (2,1,5)

20 “Axe Party Corruption!”—one who supports the government (8)

21 A place where archaeologists go, for example, and coordinate physical therapy (5)

23 Modify 13 to make 6 (10)

25 Jack Gardner’s hot drink (4)

28 Frank’s opening sequence from musical title made famous by Judy Garland (5)

29 Prerogative of bluenose to conceal abhorrent energy (9)

30 Vicious cut into insect is near (6)

31 Exercise yard, shut when this puzzle appears online (8)

DOWN

1 Cost of living is above unacceptable four-fifty! That’s attention-grabbing (8)

2 Othello, for instance, includes windup of plot engine (5)

3 King’s creepy glance pronounced (4)

4 Resourcefulness of American playwright at night in Paris? Yes (9)

6 23 or 14 nuts (10)

7 Beam about small lead, and misjudge an expression of contempt (9)

8 Addendum in retroactive agreement—not like your subscription, hopefully (6)

9 You claim to provide cover for Western school (4)

14 Specified 6 changes (10)

16 Grows old holding in element of surprise without disgrace (9)

18 Support their wage restructuring (5,4)

19 Plan: Get back into sin (8)

22 Take in rejection of sib’s degree (6)

24 Record letter from talking parrot (4)

26 Expressed audible amazement when leader is moved to fourth position at the front (5)

27 Landing ripe bananas (4)

SOLUTION TO PUZZLE NO. 3512

ACROSS 1 FRIED RIC[e] + HEN + GELS

9 hidden 10 PAGE + AN + TRY

11 INNU(END)OES (one in US anag.)

12 DA(L)I (aid anag.) 14 GAZE + BO

15 anag. 18 MA(S + TO-DO)N 19 anag.

22 LOG + E 24 CHIVA(L + ROU)S (our anag.) 26 CRO(MAG + N)ON 27 PEEV (rev.) + E

28 W(INCHES + TERRIF[y] + L)E

DOWN 1 F(IL)LING 2 I + M + MUNI + ZES[t] 3 DEN + VERB + OOT (rev.) 4 hidden 5 HUG(U)E + NOT 6 palindrome 7 [s]EX + TRA (rev.)

8 STY + LING 13 anag. 16 DI + SPO + SEOF (rev.) 17 T(OM)HANKS

18 M(ILK)C + OW 20 [f]AUST + ERE 21 A + VENUE 23 G(R)OWN

25 HAS + H