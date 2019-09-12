Click HERE to download a printable PDF of this puzzle. Puzzled? No more cross words! Read Kosman and Picciotto on “Solving The Nation’s Cryptic Puzzles.” Or watch this video.

ACROSS

1 Parts of article used and reused in parallel (6,6)

9 Senior Department of Justice figure in the Obama administration loses face (5)

10 Sound happy about bank customer (9)

11 That Italian in pretentious gym is a classic example (9)

12 In the company of a little bearded man, largely in withdrawal (5) Current Issue View our current issue

13 Yes, a stew is like pie (4)

14 Not fully grown, Bob interrupts upward movement (10)

17 Where a shoemaker might vacation if all else fails? (4,6)

19 Lying back, sleeps for a stretch (4)

22 Beg to start a trick after pass (5)

23 Absence of content as Times pens medley (9)

26 Goal: Put one in operation after camping? (9)

27 Texas city’s 15th-best option? (5)

28 For nothing, like old batteries? (4,2,6)

DOWN

1 Seizes muscle vessels (7)

2 When you should be home with the dog: three or four (6)

3 Insinuate, as a demon might? (5)

4 Someone with a lot of heart, perhaps: doctor abandoning hospital (3,6)

5 Practice concerning coffin carrier (8)

6 50 is an unspecified number (it is flexible) (7)

7 For the most part, refrigerated a soft drink (4)

8 Illuminate Jerry’s partner outside? Correct (8)

13 Relative supports the Spanish insolence… (8)

15 Lack of 16 edibles, if scrambled (9)

16 Faith raised 7 to Paradise and the Christian Era (8)

18 Lieutenant protected in total sanctuary (7)

20 Get ready to bring up time with criminal (7)

21 Baby’s need avenged in return (6)

24 Painfully squeeze rear of instep (part of a foot) (5)

25 Arrest marijuana smoker at first setback (4)

SOLUTION TO PUZZLE NO. 3508

ACROSS 1 R{EGRET} + TABLE

7 & 28 CA(PG + U)N 9 SO(L)AR

10 FRA (rev.) + {TERN}AL[l]

11 ETHAN{HAWK}E 12 “Juneau”

13 LA + GO ON 15 BO(T){SWAN}A

18 H{IBIS}CUS (rev.) 19 2 defs.

21 TOT + O 22 CONT{RAVEN}E (anag.)

26 [c]OVE{RHEA}TS 27 DEA + LT 29 anag.

DOWN 1 RO (rev.) + SWELL 2 initial letters 3 ERRO[l] + NEOUS (anag.) 4 hidden 5 B + LACK + BOX 6 “I’d” 7 C + ONJU (anag.) + GATE

8 PA + LOOK + A 14 GO(BE)TWEEN (we get on anag.)

16 S([hoo]KED)ADDLE 17 pun 18 anag. 20 TR(EET)OP (rev.)

23 T(VS)ET 24 hidden 25 C(HE)F