ACROSS

1 Republican put off? That’s too bad (11)

7 and 28 Toy weapon suitable for older kids: uranium engulfed in fire (3,3)

9 Renewable power to fly around lake (5)

10 Like a brother reflecting a canine expression almost entirely (9)

11 Actor is a gas (5,5)

12 Declare Northern capital for a goddess (4)

13 The Spanish continue into a body of water (6)

15 Snake found outside capital of Tanzania (country in Africa) (8)

18 Flower of a certain kind overturned (8)

19 Leave an arid region (6)

21 Famous dog, child, and hoop (4)

22 Deny C-note is counterfeit (10)

26 Lusts after missing leader and gets too warm (9)

27 Distributed guiltily in the center, behind a bunch of narcs (5)

28 See 7A

29 Corruptly elect fop who quickly vanished, like part of the wordplay in seven Across entries (4,3,4)

DOWN

1 Alternatively, set up terrific place to land a UFO? (7)

2 Foe of 21 starts to groan under large crashed house (5)

3 Flynn mostly no use when inebriated? Wrong! (9)

4 Rum inside? What a fiasco (5)

5 Boat’s figurehead to go without spar that might be recovered after a crash (5,3)

6 I had spoken and observed (4)

7 Join 100 and 12, frolicking in front of entryway (9)

8 Look after the old man with a stumblebum (7)

14 Upset, we get on without live mediator (2-7)

16 Bolt hooked second half in seat (9)

17 Make self-driving, say, for car pool partner? (8)

18 Chart-topper (“Thong”) is playing (3,4)

20 Peg, in harbor, brought up cradle location (7)

23 Receiver is against breaking up holiday (2,3)

24 In Homer, a towering inspiration to poets (5)

25 Compare capturing that man and a cook (4)

SOLUTION TO PUZZLE NO. 3507

ACROSS 1 “site” 4 S + AIL + B(O)ATS (rev.)

9 anag. 10 AB(OD)E 11 [p]ROOF

12 OC + CASIO + NAL (rev.)

14 S + KIN + RASH 15, 18, 5D & 21D anag.

19 anag. 22 IM + PORT + ANCE (anag.)

24 hidden 26 “carrot” 27 anag.

28 T(REEL)I + NED (rev.) 29 TIM + I’D

DOWN 1 letter bank 2 G(REGOR)IAN[t] (roger rev.) 3 anag.

4 S’YRAC (rev.) + USE 6 B + [d]RAZIL + NUTS (rev.)

7 A + CO + RN 8 S(HELL)AC 13 P + REMA(RITA)L (La Mer rev.)

16 MAE + L + S’TROM (rev.) 17 GOD(C)HILD (hid gold anag.) 18 2 defs.

20 S(MA’S)HED 23 PUR(S)E 25 alternate letters