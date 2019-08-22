Click HERE to download a printable PDF of this puzzle. Puzzled? No more cross words! Read Kosman and Picciotto on “Solving The Nation’s Cryptic Puzzles.” Or watch this video.

ACROSS

1 Heard location makes sense (5)

4 Vessels with a hint of serious trouble try to return filled with oxygen (9)

9 Escape from reef? (5,4)

10 Take too much in Asian politician’s home (5)

Discover logical argument that might go over your head (4)

12 Irregular Orange County electronics firm brought back small electronic grid (10)

14 Start of sexual relations, leading to thoughtless eruption on the body (4,4)

15, 18, 5D, and 21D Weak theater delivery person entered, shuffling six letters (6,6,6,4,2)

18 See 15

19 Possibly cold case lost in translation (8)

22 Weight means I’m left with broken cane (10)

24 Scandalous data provides cover for government agency (4)

26 Pronounce vegetable as measure of fineness (5)

27 Weaving rug behind place for tartan (9)

28 Shady, backward lair—it assumes an unpleasant look (4-5)

29 Cook in Silicon Valley: “I would be shy” (5)

DOWN

1 Rubs parts repeatedly in surrounding areas (7)

2 Like many a calendar copy held up by colossus, for the most part (9)

3 Gate made of processed teak (4)

4 Grant’s boosted employment in New York city (8)

5 See 15

6 Raise surprise tailless reptile with second-rate snack food (6,4)

7 Fruit from a company health worker (5)

8 Varnish pouch outside bad spot (7)

13 Moreno appears amid soft Debussy work in recession before a ceremony (10)

16 Eddy Sahl’s in retreat, following West London’s leader (9)

17 Cinderella, for example, hid gold deviously around chimney’s opening (8)

18 Insect’s game (7)

20 Mom’s in the outhouse, drunk (7)

21 See 15

23 Bag of sheer stockings? (5)

25 Oddly ambient support (4)

SOLUTION TO PUZZLE NO. 3506

ACROSS 1 SA(ULBE)LLOW (blue

anag.) 6 HAL + F 10 [h]EMP + TIER

11 T(AUNT)ED 12 K(V)ETCH

13 CON + JUROR 14 2 defs.

16 BAG + EL 18 HO + HUM 20 anag.

22 D(O)UB + LOON 24 AL(UM + N)I

26 VA + GUEST 27 EXCE(R)PT

28 2 defs. 29 STEP-LAD + DER

DOWN 1 S(PEAK)OFT + HE + DEVIL (rev.) 2 UMP + TEE(N)TH

3 BRIO + CHE 4 anag. 5 anag. 7 A + F + TER[m]

8 FEDER(ALREGIST)ER (liar gets anag.) 9 PUN + JAB

15 TIT + FORT + AT 17 GLI[b] + MME + RED 19 rev. hidden

21 FELI (anag.) + CIA 23 [s]-URGE-S 35 rev.