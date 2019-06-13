Click HERE to download a printable PDF of this puzzle. Puzzled? No more cross words! Read Kosman and Picciotto on “Solving The Nation’s Cryptic Puzzles.” Or watch this video.

ACROSS

1 Jerry and Carol translated Spanish poet (6,5)

7 and 27 Exclude that subatomic particle (6)

9 Split part of simple average (5)

10 Mother is able to take bread back for island native (9)

11 A Roman cavorts wildly in traveling accommodations (5,8)

13 Fashionable goddess, backing away from the subcontinent (6)

15 A bunch of smart people clothing our group with red neckties, say (8)

17 A Simpson Christmas, lacking Yankee independence (4,4)

19 One way of getting around fate: reversing direction and taking time (6)

22 Foreign lad’s crown site! (7,6)

25 Social rap involved headgear (6,3)

26 Flip formula for formic acid to get booze (5)

27 See 7A

28 At first, keep less healthy with healthy animal that appears in five other places in the completed grid (6,5)

DOWN

1 Left fielder follows board game with outdoor game (4)

2 Provide more weapons to foster mutiny, originally (5)

3 I give up eating piece of toast with a cold drink (4,3)

4 Diabolical lures to capture 1,000 primates (6)

5 Religion soothes and frees (8)

6 Statements about salad and eggs (7)

7 Crazy Bruce carries stick for pirate (9)

8 Tenants protest with tears over children’s conveyance (4,6)

12 Will goes on—extremely yellow, pallid, and weak (5-5)

14 Ridiculously, I mind nose size (9)

16 Circle distorted on top of a line pertaining to office work (8)

18 What is left to authorize: about 100 get more merchandise (7)

20 Reformat the workshop, incorporating an evangelist (7)

21 Specimen ultimately feels sufficient (6)

23 Terrible illness resulting from inverting a part of the ear (5)

24 Tangled hose: You put your foot in it (4)

SOLUTION TO PUZZLE NO. 3501

ACROSS 1 A + SSERTS (rev.) 5 pun

9 GO(I)NG 10 [g]AMBIT + IOUS

11 RE(S)EM + BLING (mere anag.)

12 [t]ECH + O 14 AD + RIFT

16 DO(O)RK + NO + B 18 “at a miser”

19 S(KY)LAB 21 [n]EURO[n]

22 MUL(TI)LEV + EL (rev.)

25 phonetic anag. 26 GEN(E)T

27 “best tan” spoonerism 28 S(ET)TLED (delts rev.)

DOWN 1 letter bank 2 2 defs. 3 R + AGA(MUFF)IN 4 S + TABLE

5 ROBINS + ON 6 2 defs. 7 ROOT + CANAL 8 DI(S + COMBO + B + U)LATED 13 B(RAKE)LIGHT 15 ROO + FRACKS 17 CE(RULE)AN (cane anag.) 20 [h]OT + IT IS 23 VINY + L 24 C(L)UB