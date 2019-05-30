Click HERE to download a printable PDF of this puzzle. Puzzled? No more cross words! Read Kosman and Picciotto on “Solving The Nation’s Cryptic Puzzles.” Or watch this video.

ACROSS

1 At first, acute pressure to back up claims (7)

5 Like one receiving a pension or new wheels? (7)

9 En route, I smuggled in bell (5)

10 Enterprising stratagem after disposing of initial debts (9)

11 Like a bit of sapphire amid mere counterfeit jewelry (10)

12 Computer person losing head with love, love, love… (4)

14 Commercial break without purpose (6)

16 Nerd goes around globe with no better than average means of access (8)

18 Perfume dispenser talking at a cheapskate (8)

19 Flat stone housing Kentucky research facility (6)

21 What you need to think without limits: money (4)

22 Written right to left in Avignon, the calfskin describes that object with

many stories (10)

25 Sound arrangement of skeleton is outstanding (9)

26 Man takes in Eastern playwright (5)

27 Spooner’s optimal skin tone is the subject of a treaty (4,3)

28 Certain back muscles captivating alien (7)

DOWN

1 Keep reusing garment materials as a way to stay cool (5,10)

2 Legal actions of executives (5)

3 Urchin runs over to conceal error (10)

4 Second piece of furniture is not likely to fall (6)

5 Brooks and birds, running (8)

6 Bishop’s skirt (4)

7 Applaud Panama, say, for invasive operation (4,5)

8 Confused, having expanded outside small band at second-rate

university (15)

13 Garden tool interfering with plant disease is a safety feature (5,5)

15 Hopper looks for oil and gas—they’re on top of the car (4,5)

17 Blue law inscribed in broken cane (8)

20 Feverish, except for the face (it is an ailment) (6)

23 Old-fashioned recording, like “Jungle Love” at the beginning (5)

24 Beat of young reporter including legislature’s opening (4)

SOLUTION TO PUZZLE NO. 3500

ACROSS 1 NOTIFICA[tio]N + HELPIT (anag.)

9 BE(DFE)LLOW (Fed anag.) 10 E + ULER (anag.) 11 rev. 12 SPIN + DO + CTOR (rev.)

14 “seen” 15 anag. 18 CHE(APE)ST

20 C + ADET (anag.) 23 REST + AURA + N[o]T

25 P + RIM 27 L(O)ADS 28 B(L)INDS + IDE[a]

29 letter bank

DOWN 1 NO + BE + LIST 2 anag. 3 “flu” 4 anag. 5 [k]NO-WIN[g] 6 “icon tacked” 7 2 defs. 8 TORE + RO (rev.) 13 ME(TATARS)AL 16 sound switch

17 anag. (&lit.) 19 H(USB)AND 21 DAR(L)ING 22 P + RELIM (rev., &lit.)

24 Barbi[e] anag. 26 “idol”