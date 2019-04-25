Click HERE to download a printable PDF of this puzzle. Puzzled? No more cross words! Read Kosman and Picciotto on “Solving The Nation’s Cryptic Puzzles.” Or watch this video.

ACROSS

1 Eggs without salt for one possibly destined to be a queen (4)

3 Prince sat uneasily with hankering to hold gun (10)

10 Before spring, post office’s accommodating popular software (9)

11 Soldier breaks lock, nearly making sense (5)

12 Set operating room back with 3, for example (5)

13 Far-traveling explorers in Oregon with rabid beasts, maybe (8)

16, 21, 5, and 28D Printer (drunken pig) to talk with that woman (12)

18 One thing the president gets to fill: a structural component of furniture?

(7,4)

20 Radium swallowed by second-best dinosaur (11)

21 See 16

22 Having no particular goal, libertarian icon splits atom (2,6)

24 Havana resident’s embargo on copper? (5)

27 Capture part of “Glass Onion” (5)

28 Salutes Mel endlessly in hard comedown? (9)

29 Someone who steers a boat containing farm animal and initially twitchy

dog (3,7)

30 God’s canal running westward (4)

DOWN

1 Wrongdoer consumed by taste for picnic item (5,5)

2 Allen to court woman missing Los Angeles (5)

4 Educational authority, after Sunday, sounding doubly uninterested (6,5)

5 See 16

6 Parker is involved in medieval etymology (5)

7 Stripy insect is drastically more tight (5,4)

8 Discovered Schumer is a Finn (4)

9 Coil fell off where a hair might grow (8)

14 Smack as an alternative for central Eastern city in New England (6,5)

15 For instance, Marilyn Monroe and Fred Astaire with same agents? Weird

(5,5)

17 Full of desire to move first of seven over 9 (a perfect square) (6-3)

19 Potential precedent: use police weapon around satanic sect (4,4)

23 Make amends after lunch, perhaps (5)

25 Loudly shows disapproval for alcohol (5)

26 Miracle formula includes musical symbol (4)

28 See 16

SOLUTION TO PUZZLE NO. 3497

ACROSS 1 PENNY + FAR THING

9 TU-[bg/GB]-OAT 10 EXA (rev.) + MINE

11 MET + RO[me] 12 N(ORTHW)EST (worth

anag.) 13 2 defs. 14 T + Weld letter bank

18 PAL(IMP)SEST (pastels anag.)

19 S + CUD 22 anag. 25 & 16 EMIL (rev.) +

Y(D)IC (icy anag.) + KIN + SON

26 E(LIX)IRS (rise anag.) 27 “said D” spoonerism 28 letter bank

DOWN 1 POT OMAC (rev.) 2 NIGH + T + FALL 3 YOO + “who”

4 ANT + ON (“Chekhov”) 5 THEC (anag.) + REEP (rev.) + S 6 I(NAW)H + ILE (rev.) 7 G(RIP)E (e.g. rev.) 8 SE[a]TTLE 15 WAS + H + B AS IN

17 anag. 18 PL-[under/OVER] 20 DA YCAR (rev.) + E 21 DEN-[i]-AL-I

23 “psi, phi” 24 DOD + GE