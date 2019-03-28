Click HERE to download a printable PDF of this puzzle. Puzzled? No more cross words! Read Kosman and Picciotto on “Solving The Nation’s Cryptic Puzzles.” Or watch this video.

ACROSS

1 Hold down a soda (lawyer’s drink) (4,6)

6 Close to the target with gun, perhaps (4)

9 Covered in oddly sour wine (7)

10 Orator’s someone who doesn’t have a coat (7)

12 Partially disturb our engine (5)

13 Without a date, Sinatra produces sluggishness (9)

14 Reduces the pain from a book of the Bible with no hesitation (5)

15 Republican editor, angry with humanitarian outfit (3,5)

18 Piece of cloth is inside out, shredded, and much appreciated (5,3)

20 Sprite goes after packaging for beautiful advertising vehicle (5)

23 For instance, Snapchat Mrs. Gorbachev at the onset of Last Judgment

(9)

25 Pierce small fruit (5)

26 Graveyard legend of jumbled heap around gaping hole in the ground

(7)

strong>27 Cheerful lad steals uranium from female relative (7)

28 Leading characters associated with manger at Galilean inn! (4)

29 In the East, elevating ancient body part as an object of worship (6,4)

DOWN

1 Picture Henri initially running away from torture device? (8)

2 The opposite of liquor? Put in a bit of salt to make snake oil (7)

3 Guitarist Ford, for example—a hill dweller—with an article about

deprivation (6,7)

4 Tempted with something that might have been used to serve tea to a

swan? (3,6)

5 Raise illumination source with 18 for river’s end (5)

7 Here in Mexico, “san” comes up for “saint” (7)

8 Pretentious baggage of Mister Victim (6)

11 Dirty so-and-so involved in smuggled goods, mostly—that’s extremely

low (13)

16 Somewhere you can have sex, act young at heart, and run to embrace

bishop (6,3)

17 Savage pirate provided drink (8)

19 Busy decapitating, using an ax (7)

21 Arranging flowers somewhat like bananas (7)

22 Rise of divinity in timid basketball star (6)

24 Louis Armstrong, dropping by with idiot (5)

SOLUTION TO PUZZLE NO. 3493

ACROSS 1 BAR ON ESS (&lit.)

5 B(RE)ATH 10 CO(L + U)MBINE

11 “taper” 12 W OR D 13 anag.

15 [t]RITES[t] 17 ESCOR (anag.) + TED 20 CLA(R)ITIN (Caitlin anag.)

21 D + ITCH 23 UPTON + O + GO(O)D

25 CALL[a] 28 P + ROAM 29 SHE(DATE)AR 30 2 defs.

31 [f]RES[h] + TRAIN

DOWN 1 BACK + WARD (rev.) 2 rev. hidden 3 hidden 4 2 defs.

6 R([p]ETROGRAD)E 7 AT PR(E)SENT (patterns anag.)

8 HURR[y] + A + H 9 L(EG)S 14 ASTR (star anag.) + ONOM (moon anag.) + ER (&lit.) 16 TE(LET + HO)NS[e] 18 CON + GO(L)ES + E

19 CHIL(DR)E + N 22 SU(P)PER 24 GAS + P 26 ALE + X + A

27 theme