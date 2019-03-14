Click HERE to download a printable PDF of this puzzle. Puzzled? No more cross words! Read Kosman and Picciotto on “Solving The Nation’s Cryptic Puzzles.” Or watch this video.

ACROSS

1 Fixed place of exile, with blanket resistance I repelled (11)

7, 27D, 28, and 1D Academic in England or Massachusetts may check

equipment with Scotsman, probably (12)

9 Clouds of dust and grease receding in Glasgow? No (7)

10 Heads of old romaine, growing among nasturtiums I cultivated like

certain produce (7)

11 Your sled is strange and unreal (8)

12 Confused, I voted for an actor (6)

13 Inverting GPS displays is a modern annoyance (4)

14 Optimist’s only plan: a reorganization (9)

17 Space marsupials packing explosives (9)

19 Jazz, incredibly, incorporates heavy metal (4)

22 Criminal musicians and computer people (6)

23 Initiator swallows line and fish (8)

25 Nervous enchantress replacing central wheel of toy (7)

26 Shot put involving celebrity parvenu (7)

28 See 7A

29 Sacrifice Dad’s bread, largely, to heartless mob (7,4)

DOWN

1 See 7A

2 Yokel totally reversed infection (7)

3 Suitcase where you might arrange flowers, keeping lid unclosed (6)

4 Spooner describes singer Como with hot drink and dessert (6,3)

5 Stain creating a small change inside a roll of fabric (4)

6 Keen observer of each festivity with you (5,3)

7 Deliver prisoners’ gin cocktail (7)

8 Sorcerer sounds like someone giving a hickey? (11)

11 Put down Chicago paper, and violently rout wholesaler (11)

15 A gull shat at sea—it’s the ultimate triumph (4,5)

16 Ten French infantrymen at the front hoisted dark-red vessel (5,3)

18 First off, connect with ruler making barnyard noises (7)

20 European aid nihilistically holds back American state (7)

21 Seafood’s strength on your tongue (6)

24 A-OK—they sometimes have it (4)

27 See 7A

SOLUTION TO PUZZLE NO. 3491

ACROSS 1 anag. 9 DRE (anag.) + SS

10 POSTER + I + O[u]R 11 STALE + MATE

12 SEA + T 14 FU[n] + TILE

15 PA[c]K + IS TAN 17 RE(BUTT)AL

19 [g]ESTATE 22 RA(C)Y 23 anag.

26 SU(PERV + IS)E 27 A(N)NUL (rev.)

28 SPOKES + PER + SON

DOWN 1 HI(D)ES 2 RE + ENAC (rev.) + T 3 TES(SELL)ATE (estate anag.) 4 O + RPHA (anag.) + N 5 LASVE (anag.) + GAS 6 EVE + R

7 DIRE + C[a]T 8 PRE-TENSE 13 letter bank 14 FOR + TRESS

16 HARD(D)ISK (darkish anag.) 18 B + ICEPS (anag.) 20 anag.

21 ASSES + S 24 hidden 25 2 defs.