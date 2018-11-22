Click HERE to download a printable PDF of this puzzle. Puzzled? No more cross words! Read Kosman and Picciotto on “Solving The Nation’s Cryptic Puzzles.” Or watch this video.

ACROSS

1 God rested by vessel (6)

4 Something you might eat at the shore: gruesome, macabre bit of

turtle (8)

9 Appear in a stream, when moving from last to first place (6)

10 A piece of underwear is back on, with evidence of being worn (8)

12 Rocker, say, clutching tattered lamé fabric (5,4)

13 Bette loses head for layabout (5)

14 Motor, knockin’, contains pebble by error (6,6)

18 Onset of financial bubbles involves rent strike at first for people who

have claimed, improbably, that their ideas are gaining

support around the globe (4-8)

21 Germanic language has metallic sound (5)

22 Death is yonder, with impressionist (3,6)

24 Place ointment around middle of scar (8)

25 Retiring child outwardly into drilling apparatus (3,3)

26 Heaven is seen in exhibit (8)

27 Burns vote against returning African (6)

DOWN

1 Engineer sees a cap in maritime artwork (8)

2 Atrium is befouled with dessert (8)

3 Lift handle with delight (5)

5 What a ghoul does outside a hospital area: start to taunt poet and

novelist (6,6)

6 Snack and case of beer uplifted Minnelli fan (6,3)

7 Belied treatment as safe, in a way (6)

8 Guide to having great sex with many screaming fits? (6)

11 Moans from dudes in Louisiana station with second delay (12)

15 Forced to remove labels, getting up after I lob explosive (9)

16 What comes after I behead a big cat: the beginning of your peril (8)

17 Something most women have: no egrets (oops, typo) (8)

19 Punk helps to accommodate debut of chanteuse in drag (6)

20 Performer and doctor grabbing walking cane (6)

23 Omit something from barrel I’d emptied (5)

SOLUTION TO PUZZLE NO. 3482



ACROSS 1 VAC(ILL)ATION

7 & 27 PAN + TRY

9 TR(I)UMP + H 10 S(HALL)OW

11 LLAM(A)S (rev.) 12 anag.

14 GREATW (anag.) + ALL

15 anag. 16 [b/W]-IPED 18 anag.

20 T(WITCH)ED 22 FA[c]ULTY

25 anag. 26 W + HITMAN 28 PARENT(HE)SIS

DOWN 1 VI(T)AL 2 C(LIMA)TE (etc rev.) 3 LA(MBA)STED

4 A + SHE 5 IN + S(TALL)ING 6 N(EAT)O 7 PAL + A DIN

8 [t]NEW + L + YWED + S (rev.) 13 DA + TAC (rev.) + ENTER

14 GO(W)ITHOUT (I ought to anag.) 15 S(Q)UE + AMISH

17 PRI(VA)CY 19 CO([p]LUM)NS 21 CH + IMP 23 Y(AN)KS (sky rev.) 24 T + WIN