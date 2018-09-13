Click HERE to download a printable PDF of this puzzle. Puzzled? No more cross words! Read Kosman and Picciotto on “Solving The Nation’s Cryptic Puzzles.” Or watch this video.

ACROSS

1 They promote 28 nuts (11)

9 Wild beast takes LSD the wrong way and steps down (9)

10 Storage site to get rid of marijuana? (5)

11 Small leaves annoy and repel Mr. Flynn (an old-time movie star)

(5,5)

12 Critical mass requires serenity (4)

13 Oranges, enclosed by bruised rind and protected from the

elements (6)

14 “Tito, drunk, walks into a bar…”—that’ll slay ’em (8)

18 Thailand’s capital has trendy administrative district (8)

20 Stop playing in winter outerwear (6)

23 Western singer is enthusiastic (4)

24 Grasp tangled hempen cord (10)

26 Eliminate hint of prurient desire (5)

27 Our group getting back in sack with a prostitute (9)

28 Where managers are 1A, after putting things in order (7,4)

DOWN

1 Essentially, Paul quit taking Introduction to Toxicology and went

to class without receiving credit (7)

2 Mean to acquire a bit of rationality through someone else’s

experience (9)

3 Update equipment when thief returns (6)

4 Josh interrupts since failing to write (8)

5 Aims to dispatch top to bottom (4)

6 Renée Fleming, for one, hurried inside to absorb love (7)

7 Tina’s makeup (3,5)

8 Bad time for a romantic couple (4)

15 Hardwood veneer stripped from something that stings and

something that whistles (9)

16 Local torn about viewpoint (8)

17 Ex-wife in disreputable tavern hiding broken core (8)

19 Outspoken command made a continuous noise (7)

21 Legislature gripped by weakness eternally (7)

22 Proclaims “toss-up” is doubtful (6)

23 For the most part, sound of a fall when climbing mountains (4)

25 Some knights joust expertly, despite intermittently using their

heads (4)

SOLUTION TO PUZZLE NO. 3475

ACROSS 1 BOOT + H

4 FL + ETCHER

10 LE(G + END)ARY

11 B(ERR)Y 12 [m]ORAL

13 S + HIP 14 FI[d]EL-D

16 K(IDD)O (did anag.)

17 OP + PO + SITE

19 S + CREAMER 21 [s]-EWER-S

25 BAT(E)S (stab rev.) 26 final letters 27 P + AGE 29 SWAN + K

31 anag. 32 REST + Y(L)ES 33 O + SCAR

DOWN 1 BULL + O(C)K 2 ONG(U)ARD (dragon anag.) 3 HUN + T 5 LAY(U)P (play anag., &lit.) 6 & 30 TA(B)KE + Y 7 HARVE[y] + ST

8 RI(Y)AD + H (raid anag.) 9 B([o]ATH + R)OOM 14 rev. hidden

15 RO + GE + RS (rev.) 18 P + ERO(XI)DE 20 C + U(TLAS)S (salt rev.) 22 letter bank 23 SHE + ARER (anag.) 24 A(BUS)ER (era anag.) 26 anag. 28 C(AM)O