Click HERE to download a printable PDF of this puzzle.

ACROSS

1 Stand and kick habit, to begin with (5)

4 Arrow maker in Florida—one who leaves an impression? (8)

10 Famous LSD advocate embraces grand goal… (9)

11 …by swallowing stray fruit (5)

12 Like some exams after commencement, displaying a sense of right and

wrong (4)

13 Send small joint (4)

14 Castro redeploying district leader to the east for agricultural area (5)

16 Lunatic did in knockout youngster (5)

17 River running west and east at location in reverse (8)

19 Second alternative to milk for a loud baby, perhaps? (8)

21 Moving front to back, drain jugs (5)

25 Moderates try to return, imbued with energy (5)

26 Looking at just the rear ends makes the Bayeux Tapestry erotic (4)

27 Pressure to get old part of a book (4)

29 Elegant bird with duck’s tail (5)

31 Painting is almost red after some alterations (3,6)

32 Changes the arrangement of vacation, for sure, to include a bit of leisure

(8)

33 Ring to mark award won by 13 actresses in the completed grid (5)

DOWN

1 Papal decree to authorize eating head of cow or steer (7)

2 University taken over by terrible dragon is ready for anything (2,5)

3 Pursue barbarian on time (4)

5 Turn in offensive play! (5)

6 and 30 Bachelor enters appropriate place to work out—that’s one way to

create space (3,3)

7 For the most part, Weinstein and a couple of stars reap what was sown (7)

8 Savage raid engulfing Yemen’s capital, starting from hostile Saudi city (6)

9 John Roberts originally upholds all but the first piece of oath during

economic upswing (8)

14 Regrets offer to hold back support (6)

15 Senior, for example, or contrarian acknowledges receipt (6)

18 About 11, quietly wear away chemical compound (8)

20 Beginning to chase us around, sailor raised sword (7)

22 Flexible source of characters in Ecclesiastes (7)

23 Person tending to lamb (rare, not well-done) supervised by that woman

(7)

24 One who takes too much public transportation in chaotic era (6)

26 Rock or punk notes (5)

28 Firm adopting American disguise (4)

30 See 6

SOLUTION TO PUZZLE NO. 3474

ACROSS 1 H(AS)AFIT (faith anag.) 5 U + PR + [f]IGHT 9 anag. 10 anag. 11 CAROL + E

12 EG + G + PLAN + T 14 REIN + FOR + CEMENT 18 letter bank 20 GOD (rev.) + O(F + W)AR 22 LANCE (anag.) + T 25 “no bell” 26 anag. 27 SH + EGO + AT 28 brides + O anag.

DOWN 1 HAR(DCOR)E (cord anag.) 2 SOFA + R 3 anag. 4 “tale” 5 anag.

6 [g]RI[m] + PUP 7 GUAR (anag.) + ANTE + E 8 TR(EAT)Y 13 BR(ERRAB + B)IT (B + barre rev.) 15 AUDI + BLE[ats] 16 anag. 17 anag. 19 st[r]ange anag. 21 rev. 23 CHIC + O 24 [s]QUID