ACROSS
1 Like a small percentage of Beatles songs, I say (2,6)
5 Engrave X’s on train (6)
10 Admire Baroque scepter (7)
11 • Chicago squad
• captures
• alien (7)
12 This much is certain: Bundy the serial killer comes back around within
range, with lethal weapons (5,3,5)
14 Star performer to lead one elderly relative (3,6)
16 Trick Georgia into a dance (5)
17 Seethed from expression of uncertainty in banking system (5)
19 Metaphorical jumping site of Spooner’s nosy supporter (6,3)
21 One who hopes to marry a millionThompsone? (7,6)
25 Red lips belonging to prisoner (7)
26 Where to study a colony with a deranged frat man (3,4)
27 Willing to backpedal about grand musical style (6)
28 Extremely tired of standing in the rain, perhaps holding a sign (8)
DOWN
1 Totally unstimulated argument among a group of directors, we hear
(5,5)
2 Old-fashioned fixture of poetry contest in space (3,4)
3 Caught some business expenses, including rent at first (9)
4 Entered metal enthusiast’s exclamation (3,2)
6 Pair of librarians, going inside, spell “DNA,” say (5)
7 Don’t change this boy’s hat (7)
8 The Spanish toreador’s facade vanished (4)
9 Rewritten a bit: your passing notice? (8)
13 Roman adult vandalized a place for cleaning (10)
15 Well-to-do chap with no end of suffering after a loud illness (8)
16 Big bird carrying rough-cut wire, for instance (9)
18 Screwing up breakfast item? Good (7)
20 Angel, for example—the source of an eruption on the 6th of September
in gym class (3,4)
22 A hint of recrimination in lieu of thanks for an aficionado of 27, possibly
(5)
23 Delete Times editorial’s opening (5)
24 Behead statuette, leaving a mark (4)
SOLUTION TO PUZZLE NO. 3470
ACROSS 1 anag. (&lit.) 9 rev. hidden
10 UN-[it/TI]-E 11 HAL(V)E
12 STAN + DINGO 13 TH(RUST)ING
15 anag. 17 rev. hidden 19 anag.
21 INF([d]ORM)ANT 24 S + EI + KO (rev.)
26 H + ENNA (rev.) 27 IN + TUITION
28 letter bank
DOWN 1 S(T)ASH 2 OVERL([w]ORD)S (solver anag.)
3 MIT (rev.) + TENS (anag.) 4 DR(EG)S
5 NO(STAL + GI)C (con rev., last anag.)
6 anag. 7 S + ATIN (anag.) 8 TEN OR S-[i/A]-X
13 T(WIL[l])IGHT 14 I’M IT + ATIVE (rev.) 16 PET R-[a/I]-DISH
18 NIR(VAN)A (I ran anag.) 20 MISS + [l]ION 22 FUN + DS
23 TOTE + M 25 OW + NUP (rev.)