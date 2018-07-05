Click HERE to download a printable PDF of this puzzle. Puzzled? No more cross words! Read Kosman and Picciotto on “Solving The Nation’s Cryptic Puzzles.” Or watch this video.

ACROSS

1 Like a small percentage of Beatles songs, I say (2,6)

5 Engrave X’s on train (6)

10 Admire Baroque scepter (7)

11 • Chicago squad

• captures

• alien (7)

12 This much is certain: Bundy the serial killer comes back around within

range, with lethal weapons (5,3,5)

14 Star performer to lead one elderly relative (3,6)

16 Trick Georgia into a dance (5)

17 Seethed from expression of uncertainty in banking system (5)

19 Metaphorical jumping site of Spooner’s nosy supporter (6,3)

21 One who hopes to marry a millionThompsone? (7,6)

25 Red lips belonging to prisoner (7)

26 Where to study a colony with a deranged frat man (3,4)

27 Willing to backpedal about grand musical style (6)

28 Extremely tired of standing in the rain, perhaps holding a sign (8)

DOWN

1 Totally unstimulated argument among a group of directors, we hear

(5,5)

2 Old-fashioned fixture of poetry contest in space (3,4)

3 Caught some business expenses, including rent at first (9)

4 Entered metal enthusiast’s exclamation (3,2)

6 Pair of librarians, going inside, spell “DNA,” say (5)

7 Don’t change this boy’s hat (7)

8 The Spanish toreador’s facade vanished (4)

9 Rewritten a bit: your passing notice? (8)

13 Roman adult vandalized a place for cleaning (10)

15 Well-to-do chap with no end of suffering after a loud illness (8)

16 Big bird carrying rough-cut wire, for instance (9)

18 Screwing up breakfast item? Good (7)

20 Angel, for example—the source of an eruption on the 6th of September

in gym class (3,4)

22 A hint of recrimination in lieu of thanks for an aficionado of 27, possibly

(5)

23 Delete Times editorial’s opening (5)

24 Behead statuette, leaving a mark (4)

SOLUTION TO PUZZLE NO. 3470

ACROSS 1 anag. (&lit.) 9 rev. hidden

10 UN-[it/TI]-E 11 HAL(V)E

12 STAN + DINGO 13 TH(RUST)ING

15 anag. 17 rev. hidden 19 anag.

21 INF([d]ORM)ANT 24 S + EI + KO (rev.)

26 H + ENNA (rev.) 27 IN + TUITION

28 letter bank

DOWN 1 S(T)ASH 2 OVERL([w]ORD)S (solver anag.)

3 MIT (rev.) + TENS (anag.) 4 DR(EG)S

5 NO(STAL + GI)C (con rev., last anag.)

6 anag. 7 S + ATIN (anag.) 8 TEN OR S-[i/A]-X

13 T(WIL[l])IGHT 14 I’M IT + ATIVE (rev.) 16 PET R-[a/I]-DISH

18 NIR(VAN)A (I ran anag.) 20 MISS + [l]ION 22 FUN + DS

23 TOTE + M 25 OW + NUP (rev.)