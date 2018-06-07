Click HERE to download a printable PDF of this puzzle. Puzzled? No more cross words! Read Kosman and Picciotto on “Solving The Nation’s Cryptic Puzzles.” Or watch this video.

ACROSS

1 Nonetheless, bring back Congressman Hoyer to worry about

large devices for capturing flashes of color? (9,4)

9 Exhaust our team before a defeat (4,3)

10 An urge for every moan (7)

11 and 24 Compensated agent with help (6)

12 Healthy beauties in Paradise, head to toe in brief romance (11)

13 Summons editor inside to dress up (6)

14 Sell James a blood feud (8)

17 Fashionable dice for parts of a joint support group? (3,5)

19 Living symbol seen in mother’s bed (6)

22 Sweet song associated with Frank Sinatra, except involving class (5,3,3)

24 See 11

26 Island smuggled in giant iguana (7)

27 After transport of uranium to the front, one kind of power is

incomprehensible (7)

28 Ha—clues became cryptic, which is what you get by stirring together

elements from three Across entries (8,5)

DOWN

1 White South African protects woman in arbor (5)

2 At first, Tupac MC’d in a corner (7)

3 What comes across heroic, if Fox Entertainment backs away by virtue of

one’s position (2,7)

4 Understand corpulent Spanish man halfway (6)

5 Some evergreen growth definitely has to be in France, bearing weight

(3,5)

6 Discharges, second time around (5)

7 Colleagues ultimately choose to accept the man’s a specious reasoner (7)

8 Loud newspaper tirade that comes out smelling like a rose (8)

13 Eastern European snake eats half-slice of nectarine (8)

15 Doctor Oakland squad, maintaining elegance in driving contests (4,5)

16 What the NSA collects from you and me (fanfare imitation): thanks (8)

18 In bar, order tall part of a beer can (4,3)

20 Mansion caretaker’s beginning to despise gold (7)

21 Thick hose doesn’t begin to hold a bit of heat (6)

23 Meditative soldier in playful upset (5)

25 For example, do away with uplifting and sad musical work (5)

SOLUTION TO PUZZLE NO. 3468

ACROSS 1 JEANS + I + BELIUS (anag.) 9 T + RUER 10 PHOENI (anag.) + CIA 11 MAN’S + PLAIN 12 hidden 13 “sticks” 14 FL(U + ID)OUNCE 17 L + AMPS + HADES 19 IRO (anag.) + N 22 hidden 23 HOT + SPRING 26 anag. 27 [d]ICING 28 TRI(PLED + E)CKER

DOWN 1 JO(URN)EY 2 A(BRUP)T (burp anag.) 3 SE(PI)A 4 pun 5 L + AN + [o]CELOT 6 UNCLE + A + N 7 anag. 8 P(ANT)HEON (phone anag.) 13 [h]SELF + MADE (rev.) 15 L(OATHS)OME (mole anag.) 16 PSY (anag.) + C + HSUP (rev.) 18 anag. 20 2 defs. 21 U(P(T)IC)K 24 THE + ME 25 2 defs.