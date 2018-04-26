Click HERE to download a printable PDF of this puzzle. Puzzled? No more cross words! Read Kosman and Picciotto on “Solving The Nation’s Cryptic Puzzles.” Or watch this video.

ACROSS

1 Provide food and support for insect (11)

7 Partner’s half of counterrevolution (5)

8 Where celebrities are often found: an eco-chamber? (5,4)

10 Fat cat’s last permit (6)

11 People making a choice to eat right (doughnuts, more or less) (8)

12 State “Costello is McKellen” to actor in the lead (9)

14 Small joke twisted… (4)

17 …with phone-company unit (4)

18 Frame that is ruined as a consequence (9)

20 Jockey is a guy backing theatrical program of skits, songs, and dances (8)

22 Eatery with zero cash (6)

24 In Northern California, crank is awake during the night (9)

25 Ironclad escape for 7A (5)

26 Filmmaker’s building extension in roughly all four directions (5,6)

DOWN

1 Legal action in polite attire? (5,4)

2 Race winner’s fast pace uphill, showing equilibrium after shedding outer garments (8)

3 Unrestrained anger, lacking the final bit of inhibition! (4)

4 Booze in Spielberg movie about Eno (9)

5 Advance by Confederate general sounds forlorn (6)

6 Where the Lyonnais get water to sharpen razor’s edge, at first (5)

7 Book caught fire and raised welt—a portent (6,5)

9 Hit man’s crumpled up cable for a hateful person (11)

13 Amusement in the morning hours? That’s a contradiction for a Belgian or Greek ruler (9)

15 Heavily step up, clutching open fabric for tablecloth alternative (5,4)

16 Productive territory on the upswing, getting one over terrible flu (8)

19 Foretells the end of summer in nearly a month (6)

21 Rising, I see tin chip (5)

23 Swiss artist’s modeling material discussed (4)

SOLUTION TO PUZZLE NO. 3464

ACROSS 1 anag. 9 CHI + RRUP (rev.) 10 [t]RELA + PSE (rev.) 11 anag. 12 PAR + IS 13 RUM(MAGE’S)ALE 16 & 18 [tr]ASH CAN 19 HIGH + LIGHTER 21 T + ROUT 22 A BUN DANCE 25 O(RIGA)M + I 26 P(LATE + A)U (up rev.) 27 letter bank

DOWN 1 EC(CENT)RIC (Circe rev.) 2 RUIN + G 3 anag. 4 HI + PP + O 5 “tern’s tale” 6 EL(LIP)SE 7 anag. 8 hidden 14 MANDOLI(N)S (salmon I’d anag.) 15 ENG + RAVING 17 HAR (rev.) + L + EQUIN[e] 19 H(OTC)AKE 20 GA + DDA + FI (rev.) 21 T + ROOP (rev.) 23 [s]UPPER 24 NI(E)CE