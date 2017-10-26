Click HERE to download a printable PDF of this puzzle. Ad Policy Puzzled? No more cross words! Read Kosman and Picciotto on “Solving The Nation’s Cryptic Puzzles.” Or watch this video.

ACROSS

1 Suffering doubt, I offer more money (6)

5 Enchanting and unusual claim involving silver (7)

10 Mathematician’s relationship with a fink I love (5)

11 Subtract irrational number from eight hundred in error? That’s something you

DO NOT talk about (5,4)

12 Form a crowd around ringleader and false old man (11)

13, 16 down, and 22 Bug a Greek character to employ a tavern (9)

14 Lunatic butchers composer (8)

17 Flashy attractions surrounding hotel (5)

19 Backward look at cold, slow movement (5)

20 Leave a mess, made worse by spider’s last cobweb (8)

22 See 13

23 Be a libertarian hero, invading home for a certain African animal (6,5)

26 Beginner’s eco-friendly saxophone? (9)

27 Snake in company underwear (5)

28 Lydia must aspire to go westward, bearing fruit (7)

29 German guy trying to lose a few pounds? (6)

DOWN

2 Soul Train hosts an extremist (5)

3 A way Jack contributes to increase in athletic activity (5,4)

4 Reduce tire pressure, perhaps, with phat behind (7)

5 Rob’s sexy photo (3,4)

6 Deadly weapon or deadly beast (5)

7 Observe and train White in a box (9)

8 Returning swimmer cut cost for essential part of an opera (8)

9 Hauled medicine (4)

15 Outside of Chernobyl, the place in the world that’s highest and most

brilliant (9)

16 See 13 across

17 Perceive dashboard indicator is on empty—that will cause you pain (9)

18 Beats half of Scotch eggs (8)

20 Drifting along without, say, an Afro-Italian conveyance (7)

21 Blemished, instead! (7)

23 Prohibition on you speaking in French or Zulu, for example (5)

24 Clark was I, ere I saw the Spanish sack (5)

25 Wander in capital city by the Sound (4)

SOLUTION TO PUZZLE NO. 3446

ACROSS 1 letter bank 9 S + TIFF 10 CAPRI + CORN 11 anag. 12 [s]IBERIAN 13 ICE + D.C. + OFF + E.E. 15 H + AIR 18 S’EAM (rev.) 20 C([s]-ENSOR-S)HIP 23 GRA[y] + DUAL 24 anag. 25 P(NEUM + ON + I)A (menu anag.) 26 initial letters 27 MART + HASTE + WART

DOWN 1 anag. 2 rev. hidden 3 DE-FIANCE 4 R + ICKY 5 HAP(PIN)ESS (shapes anag.) 6 E + MINE + M 7 anag. 8 [c]ANON 14 FRE(EL + U)NCH 16 RE(PEN)TANT (natter anag.) 17 PR(O + LOG)UE (pure anag.) 19 ANA(HE)IM (mania anag.) 21 HO’S + ANNA 22 MUR + MUR (rev.) 23 G + APE 24 YE(AR)S