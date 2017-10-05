Click HERE to download a printable PDF of this puzzle. Ad Policy Puzzled? No more cross words! Read Kosman and Picciotto on “Solving The Nation’s Cryptic Puzzles.” Or watch this video.

ACROSS

1 Comic Louis wearing extremely meager support for the spine (8)

5 Much obliged, Eliot hugs Williams (6)

9 In Miami, one Scottish playwright (7)

10 Skillful catcher and pitcher rejected rule involving baseball windup (7)

11 Herb, in the mountains, wields each bit at least once (9)

12 Like J. & H., going after shelter (5)

13 Famous Amos doughnuts (4)

14 Saint Jack, notably, getting approval for a revealing pastime? (5,5)

17 Foolishly unearth den below (10)

18 E’s destiny (4)

20 Power of misbehavior—that’s gross (5)

22 Prefigure a silent cost (9)

24 Indisposed while traveling, risk CIA disruption (7)

25 Speaker’s blnd? (7)

26 Winter conveyance made of pine surrounding large piece of ebony (6)

27 Harsh Russian region to the east of good German territory’s western

border? (8)

DOWN

1 Newlywed’s second-rate car (5)

2 Gave Celsius over Fahrenheit, and got it wrong (9)

3 Darned creep’s bet won, overlooking the odds (6)

4 For the most part, display colored vessel full of hydrogen? That’s just a

guess (4,2,3,4)

6 Goth busted in stylish, small sneakers (4-4)

7 New York and half of London fused synthetic material (5)

8 Extra fee: sudden increase to limit burn (9)

10 Simply enter uninvited, with gold for a politician (6,7)

13 Unfortunately, Ruth declaims around 500 times in a week (9)

15 Inaccurately named creature—a kind of dog with protruding

appendage—is below deck (5,4)

16 Searching for fish: a serving of tuna-and-cod sashimi? (8)

19 Say no to a thing (6)

21 Scandinavian bouquet contains roses, originally (5)

23 Sneak taking off with artist’s equipment (5)

SOLUTION TO PUZZLE NO. 3443

ACROSS 1 pun 9 “a tax” 10 TUN(IS + I)A 11 DIS + APP EAR 12 MAN + I + C 13 D + ONE 14 “weight and sea” 18 PAL + IND + ROME 19 2 defs. 21 TI(LD)E 23 L + EVIA(THA)N (naïve rev., hat anag.) 26 anag. 27 GORE + TEX 28 letter bank

DOWN 1 A(WAR)D 2 ARTIS (anag.) + ANAL 3 E + ‘S + CAPE 4 alternate letters 5 LIT + ERA + TIM[e] 6 OR + NAME + NT 7 RO + SIN 8 anag. 13 DIP + H + THONG 15 A + P + RIL(FOO[d])L 16 anag. 17 anag. 20 FAB + [b]RIC[k] 22 L + ENIN (rev.) 24 VI[r]GIL 25 NIX + ON (rev.)