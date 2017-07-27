Click HERE to download a printable PDF of this puzzle. Ad Policy Puzzled? No more cross words! Read Kosman and Picciotto on “Solving The Nation’s Cryptic Puzzles.” Or watch this video.

ACROSS

1 Child received a bit of discipline in person (4)

3 Faculty member with sampling of investment chart is bringing in 21 (10)

10 Consumption in American century? (5)

11 President assuming prison will produce someone helpful in assembling a

cabinet (9)

12 Organization to help the needy? Burn it before day’s end (7)

13 Without a tail, the best cat recoils, getting touchy? (7)

14 Note: central banks breaking up, intended to get another loan (9)

17 Moderates rents after the first (5)

18 Celebrate breakfast with eggs, initially (5)

20 Writing carelessly about stomach heave (9)

23 Congratulatory message from a long-suffering inhabitant of the French

Riviera? (4,3)

24 Take up residence outside a city (7)

26 Bite hazelnuts for queen (9)

27 Footpath starting to turn in front of fence (5)

28 River that female boatbuilder’s embracing, also (10)

29 Norm is not nice (4)

DOWN

1 Nightclub employee is a lightweight in bedroom (7)

2 Play dice, at first, with God (5)

4 Wobbly boxer (5)

5 What you might use to move slowly in terror, while eating fried grits

(5,4)

6 Sweet stuff from Electra, after tragic development (7)

7 Meddler, though, can slide downhill (9)

8 They get a paycheck from leaderless students (7)

9 Plan with Lucy’s husband on the outskirts of Galveston (6)

15 Farm’s ironclad right to vote (9)

16 Sudden flood of French-German river’s operating in a northbound

direction (9)

18 Punishers nabbing last of record-keepers? (7)

19 Mexican city substituting piece of tin for damage in pot (7)

21 Break the law to make money (6)

22 Mischievous creature’s smile involving slippery elm (7)

24 Mensch wants content that is not stressed (5)

25 Contrarian entrepreneur’s beginning to run business (5)

SOLUTION TO PUZZLE NO. 3437

ACROSS 1 O(VERB)UR + DEN 6 AC[c]ES[s] 9 “Fuehrer” 10 “I may cup” 12 anag. 13 C + LOSER 15 AR(GENT)INA (a rain anag.) 16 2 defs. 17 hidden 19 ALCO(H)OLIC (cocoa I’ll anag.) 21 [co]LONEL + Y 22 INSUL(A)T + E 25 IN + F(ANT)ILE 26 G + RAP + H 27 H + OLD 28 P(ARTY + D)RESS

DOWN 1 “oft” 2 EARP + LUG 3 BURN + SANDAL + LEN[t] 4 anag. 5 E + PEE 7 CHE + LSEA (anag.) 8 anag. 11 AT LAS[t] + SH + RUGGED 14 MALC ON (rev.) + TENT 15 ANG + ELFISH 18 M + I(N)DFUL (fluid anag.) 20 LEAK (anag.) AGE 23 hidden 24 PIT + A