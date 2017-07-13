Click HERE to download a printable PDF of this puzzle. Ad Policy Puzzled? No more cross words! Read Kosman and Picciotto on “Solving The Nation’s Cryptic Puzzles.” Or watch this video.

ACROSS

1 Weigh down our retreat, carrying tote, sack, or bundle, e.g. (10)

6 Experts with permission to enter after removing duplicates (4)

9 Listening to Hitler in anger (5)

10 I can mug loudly for cosmetic products (3,6)

12 Unsoiled? Ridiculous misconception (8)

13 After mediocre grade, failure is not so far off (6)

15 Countryman caught in a rainstorm (9)

16 Devour accessory (5)

17 Stream magazine keeping back letter from Athens (5)

19 One who drinks a lot of brewed cocoa? I’ll set about heating at first (9)

21 Solitary military officer lacks company? Yes (6)

22 Shield is put down when holding a lance’s end (8)

25 Childish member of a social group breaking in tool (9)

26 Chart of gangsta hip-hop hits (5)

27 Start to haul ancient part of a boat (4)

28 Pretentious dancer originally coming inside to iron fancy garment (5,5)

DOWN

1 Speaker’s frequently murdered (5)

2 How to get silence from Western lawman and galoot (7)

3 Comedy duo to incinerate footwear over most of penitential period

(5,3,5)

4 Destroyed their coral, expecting no response (10)

5 Excellent No. 1 weapon (4)

7 Revolutionary sale disrupted Manhattan neighborhood (7)

8 Poor sci-fi novel is sleep-inducing (9)

11 Libertarian fantasy, ultimately: not winding up quiet and stalwart (5,8)

14 Nary a buck is raised to shelter a grumbler (10)

15 Lee dominates small and mischievous aquarium dweller (9)

18 Aware of a bit of murky fluid swirling around pole (7)

20 Loss of oil, perhaps, in the era of kale salad? (7)

23 Internet hosting entails a distinctive set of beliefs and practices (5)

24 Mine a kind of bread (4)

SOLUTION TO PUZZLE NO. 3436

ACROSS 8 STAN + DU(PT)O 11 T + EMPO (anag.) 12 REF(ORME + R)S (more anag.) 13 ARMC (anag.) + ANDY 17 anag. 22 AP(PEAS)ED 23 “dualists” 25 2 defs. 28 anag.

DOWN 1 AS(H)TRAY + S 3 AD + VO(CA)TE 5 EM + BR(Y)O 6 UN + DERF (rev.) + EEDS (anag.) 7 ERAS + ED 9 PAR(AD)IS + E 14 aimed anag. 16 DI(SPOS)AL (sops rev.) 18 NEEDLES + S 19 anag. 20 M(ODIF)Y (Fido rev.) 21 LOL + IT + A