ACROSS
1 Weigh down our retreat, carrying tote, sack, or bundle, e.g. (10)
6 Experts with permission to enter after removing duplicates (4)
9 Listening to Hitler in anger (5)
10 I can mug loudly for cosmetic products (3,6)
12 Unsoiled? Ridiculous misconception (8)
13 After mediocre grade, failure is not so far off (6)
15 Countryman caught in a rainstorm (9)
16 Devour accessory (5)
17 Stream magazine keeping back letter from Athens (5)
19 One who drinks a lot of brewed cocoa? I’ll set about heating at first (9)
21 Solitary military officer lacks company? Yes (6)
22 Shield is put down when holding a lance’s end (8)
25 Childish member of a social group breaking in tool (9)
26 Chart of gangsta hip-hop hits (5)
27 Start to haul ancient part of a boat (4)
28 Pretentious dancer originally coming inside to iron fancy garment (5,5)
DOWN
1 Speaker’s frequently murdered (5)
2 How to get silence from Western lawman and galoot (7)
3 Comedy duo to incinerate footwear over most of penitential period
(5,3,5)
4 Destroyed their coral, expecting no response (10)
5 Excellent No. 1 weapon (4)
7 Revolutionary sale disrupted Manhattan neighborhood (7)
8 Poor sci-fi novel is sleep-inducing (9)
11 Libertarian fantasy, ultimately: not winding up quiet and stalwart (5,8)
14 Nary a buck is raised to shelter a grumbler (10)
15 Lee dominates small and mischievous aquarium dweller (9)
18 Aware of a bit of murky fluid swirling around pole (7)
20 Loss of oil, perhaps, in the era of kale salad? (7)
23 Internet hosting entails a distinctive set of beliefs and practices (5)
24 Mine a kind of bread (4)
SOLUTION TO PUZZLE NO. 3436
ACROSS 8 STAN + DU(PT)O 11 T + EMPO (anag.) 12 REF(ORME + R)S (more anag.) 13 ARMC (anag.) + ANDY 17 anag. 22 AP(PEAS)ED 23 “dualists” 25 2 defs. 28 anag.
DOWN 1 AS(H)TRAY + S 3 AD + VO(CA)TE 5 EM + BR(Y)O 6 UN + DERF (rev.) + EEDS (anag.) 7 ERAS + ED 9 PAR(AD)IS + E 14 aimed anag. 16 DI(SPOS)AL (sops rev.) 18 NEEDLES + S 19 anag. 20 M(ODIF)Y (Fido rev.) 21 LOL + IT + A