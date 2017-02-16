Click HERE to download a printable PDF of this puzzle. Ad Policy Puzzled? No more cross words! Read Kosman and Picciotto on “Solving The Nation’s Cryptic Puzzles.” Or watch this video.

ACROSS

1 Tot had rum, getting drunk in college (9)

6 Introduction to Mr. Smith’s Mrs. (5)

9 Feeling jealous after losing a certain dash in competition (5)

10 Lawyer’s matters: taking time out and sending back a cameo (9)

11 Once-angry Brits smash tiles around engineered dud (8)

12 Curtis Strange is a bumpkin (6)

14 Uncapped glue is associated with disease (4)

15 Flower from eastern harbor to lubricate what returned (10)

18 Europe guts foreign language (10)

19 Distant mountaintop is property of MacDonald (4)

22 Criticize instrument of the Confederacy? (6)

24 Friday with Ann in a region of Belgium (8)

26 Nut confounding Haiti’s cop (9)

27 Start of putrid, stinking trick (5)

28 South Asian runs through almost a million (5)

29 Penny seizes rebuilt gun (or equivalent) (9)

DOWN

1 First lady supporting drive to cut wax (7)

2 Dancer, say, gets cross with someone making a new catalog? (9)

3 “British politician pockets silver” (that is the subject of a Rossini opera)

(6)

4 Obscure Australian birds avoiding a storyteller (5,5)

5 University held hostage by space-age computer in drag (4)

6 A diminutive house of worship in Moorish Spain? There’s a lot of buzz

about it! (8)

7 Bit of lacquer found in skillful pottery (5)

8 Amazingly, reclaim wine from water (7)

13 Pet heading up by train to West and North Hollywood (10)

16 Typically, fashion underlies round area of a church (2,7)

17 Something nobody wants to get: armor to protect a sailing vessel? (4,4)

18 Defensive wall section confines gorilla (7)

20 Forgetting offensive formation, New York athletes play with soldier’s

gear (4,3)

21 Sharpshooter ripens bananas (6)

23 Head of Sotheby’s is taken in by boom and bust (5)

25 Elegant Arab chief, I hear (4)

SOLUTION TO PUZZLE NO. 3422

1 J + APE 3 POST + T + RUTH 8 C(HAT + B)OT 10 [c/U]-RANIUM 11 A(DUL[l])TING (giant anag.) 12 & 21 GLASS + CLIFF 14 L + A + B(OR)UNION 17 W(OK)E 19 2 defs. 20 TRES(PA’S)SED 23 “all trite” 27 REED[n]IER (rev.) 28 H(EX-A.G.)ON 29 & 30 WOR (rev.) + D(OFT + HEY)EAR

DOWN 1 2 defs. 2 P + LAID 3 PUT + TI 4 S(T)URGEONS 5 TWAN (anag.) + G 6 U + (NIP) AROUS[e] 7 anag. 9 BOL + ERO (rev.) 13 A + LIMA + C + G + RAW 15 B(REX + IT)EER 16 N(OR)WAY + RAT (rev.) 18 LA(TIN)X 22 anag. 24 T + A + HOE 25 H + YGGE (rev.) 26 rev.