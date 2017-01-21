Washington—At the very last Hillary Clinton rally, in Raleigh, North Carolina, at midnight, 24 hours before she lost to Donald Trump, I stood in a multiracial, gender-mixed but mostly female crowd and sang along with a song my daughter loved in grade school: “No Scrubs,” by TLC. It’s a silly song, fun to sing. I was missing my daughter as I grinned wildly at her peers, liberated millennial women not just singing but dancing together to the infectious beat. Ad Policy

And then, as I sang along, I thought about the lyrics. It starts like this:

A scrub is a guy that thinks he’s fly

And is also known as a buster

Always talkin’ about what he wants

And just sits on his broke ass

“His broke ass.” It goes on:

No, I don’t want no scrubs.

A scrub is a guy who can’t get no love from me. Support Independent Journalism. Subscribe and Save

“No Scrubs” is a song about men who can’t keep up, and thus get “no love.” It’s real-life confirmation (well, in song) of every bitter Men’s Rights Activist who thinks having a penis entitles him to the woman of his choice, and is furious she doesn’t agree. And looking back, I remember a premonitional shiver: the fact that so many brilliant and talented and beautiful young women in the crowd knew this song, sang along, loved this song; the fact that I did, too: What if we were getting too big for our britches? We were about to elect a female president. There would be a backlash, wouldn’t there? Shouldn’t we take it easier on the men? Maybe be a little more humble? Nicer? Smile more?

As it turned out, there was a frontlash. The most qualified candidate ever to run for president—“more qualified than Bill or Barack,” Michelle Obama used to tell the crowds—lost to the least qualified ever, and a serial sexual assailant to boot. Clinton’s very excellence in fact hurt her with many voters: She was Tracy Flick, or “your first wife” or “Nurse Ratched;” the buzzkill lady who talked about “do all the good you can, for as many as you can, for as long as you can.” The election sent a message to all those young women dancing in Raleigh that night: No matter how smart you are, or how hard you work, as Trump might say: You’re the scrubs.

And so I approached Saturday’s Women’s March with some concern, too; my late-boomer tendency to worry, still: “What will the men think?” New York Magazine’s Jonathan Chait told me what some of the men think last week, when he tweeted: “I think many men assume the “Women’s March” is supposed to be women-only, which is why it was a bad name for the main anti-Trump march.” He predicted it would hurt turnout, and other men agreed with him. I hit back at Chait, telling him he could use his platform to tell men they’re indeed welcome. But it stung, a little: What if women threw a party and nobody came? What if nobody cared?