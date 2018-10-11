Independent news is more important than ever. Sign up to get the best of The Nation in your inbox every weekday. You will receive occasional promotional offers for programs that support The Nation’s journalism. You can read our Privacy Policy here. Sign up to get the best of The Nation in your inbox every weekday.

What is increasingly looking like the gruesome murder and dismemberment of dissident journalist Jamal Khashoggi at the Saudi consulate in Istanbul, as described by Turkish police, has dominated the headlines in Turkey this week. If the Turkish government builds what it views as an airtight case for this mob-style hit on Turkish soil—which many Turks are convinced was ordered by Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman himself—relations between the two countries are likely to crater. This Turkey-Saudi face-off has been building throughout this decade and may be about to reach a crescendo. Given the US entanglements in the Middle East, these developments will affect Washington as well. Ad Policy

New York Times columnist Thomas Friedman helped announce Mohammed bin Salman to the world in a fawning interview for which Friedman was widely criticized, in that he neglected to mention Saudi Arabia’s legion of political prisoners, its flogging of dissidents, or its brutal war on Yemen. According to The New Yorker, Friedman responded to his critics at a Brookings Institution event that the Middle East is in flames, “And so when I see someone who is having the balls to take on the religious component of that, to take on the economic component, to take on the political, with all of his flaws…I wanna stick my head up and say, ‘God, I hope you succeed.’ And when you do that the holy hell comes down on you. Well, ‘Fuck that’ is my view, O.K.?” One suspects that Friedman might have worn less deeply rose-colored glasses had bin Salman not signaled a willingness to ally with Israel against Iran.

Rather than being a genial reformer palling around with Silicon Valley luminaries, bin Salman’s inner psychopath may have once again revealed itself, as when he arbitrarily imprisoned dozens of Saudi princes last year and extorted their wealth, or when he kidnapped the sitting prime minister of Lebanon, or when in 2015 he abruptly ordered a massive campaign, continuing to this day, of bombing and missile strikes on Yemen, a third of which have hit civilians, as of fall 2016, according to one comprehensive study.

The Istanbul police, less star-struck than Friedman, have formed special forensics teams to go into the Saudi consulate, which will use Luminol chemicals and infrared to discover bloodstains, and attempt to find DNA samples of Khashoggi.