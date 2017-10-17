EDITOR’S NOTE: This article is part of The Nation’s Take Action program, which we use to point our readers toward actions they can take on the issues we cover. To get actions like this in your inbox every Tuesday, sign up for Take Action Now.

Want to Fight Back? Sign up for Take Action Now and get three actions in your inbox every Tuesday.

Thank you for signing up. For more from The Nation, check out our latest issue.

Subscribe now for as little as $2 a month!

Support Progressive Journalism The Nation is reader supported: Chip in $10 or more to help us continue to write about the issues that matter.

Fight Back! Sign up for Take Action Now and we’ll send you three meaningful actions you can each week.

Travel With The Nation Be the first to hear about Nation Travels destinations, and explore the world with kindred spirits.

Sign up for our Wine Club today. Did you know you can support The Nation by drinking wine?

Nearly a month after Hurricane Maria made landfall, Puerto Rico continues to struggle with the deadly destruction left in its wake. The official death toll on the island has increased to 48 and over 100 remain unaccounted for. Thousands have fled to the mainland, thousands more remain displaced, and government relief efforts grow at an appallingly slow pace. Approximately 82 percent of residents of the island still do not have power, 35 percent do not have access to clean water, and only 45 of 70 hospitals are operating with electricity. Ad Policy

In their desperation for water, some Puerto Ricans are turning to potentially poisonous sources. There have been 10 reported cases, including four deaths, of leptospirosis, a bacterial disease transmitted through direct contact with the urine of infected animals or a urine-contaminated environment. Hunger also threatens the island, with FEMA officials recently acknowledging the severity of the food shortage. When their contract expired last week, one senior official estimated they were “1.8 million meals short.”

During all of this, the Trump administration and many members of Congress have responded with callousness and cruelty. President Trump took time to admonish the island and insist that the United States “cannot keep FEMA…in P.R. forever!” For its part, the House of Representatives passed an aid package that offered Puerto Rico a $4.9 billion loan, adding to the already overwhelming debt of an island where 43.5 percent of residents live below the poverty line and where an estimated 80 percent of the crop value was just wiped out.

As Ed Morales wrote for The Nation, the aftermath of Hurricane Maria “is the proverbial drop in the bucket for a weary populace ravaged not only by today’s bankruptcy and storms worsened by climate change, but by decades of colonial neglect.” He went on to warn that, “Puerto Rico is now the target not only for rapacious vulture funds trying to collect on debt, but also for exponents of Katrina-style ‘disaster capitalism.’”

Even with the callous response of the Trump administration and those who would profit off of Puerto Rico’s pain, the rest of us are not helpless. Here are just a few of the ways you can help on the ground right now while also pushing for a just recovery: