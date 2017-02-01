Most Popular

One thing is undeniable: The popular opposition to Donald Trump is big—very big. More important, the protests of Trump’s first 10 days showed that a significant portion of the opposition isn’t going to sit idly by, grumbling in private, while Trump demonizes immigrants, violates the Constitution, ravages the environment, and more. Organizations like Planned Parenthood, the American Civil Liberties Union, the Council on American-Islamic Relations, and Greenpeace have not only received tens of millions in donations since Trump took office; they’ve also seen a remarkable surge in the numbers of people looking to get involved. These are people who are rising up and will take to the streets. They will become part of the Resistance. And in so doing, they will convince countless others to join them—to take the critical step from passive opposition to active resistance. As one protest sign in Washington urged: We Outnumber Them—Resist! The stakes are higher now than ever. Get The Nation in your inbox.

One oft-heard chant at the Washington march warned Trump that this was only the beginning: “We are not going away! Welcome to your first day!” Four days later, Greenpeace made good on that promise by unfurling a giant yellow banner on a construction crane above the White House with black letters exclaiming “RESIST!”—an instantly iconic image that Greenpeace is printing on posters and flags to display in windows at home and wave at the next rally. Three days later, the tens of thousands who protested and rushed to airports to battle the Muslim travel ban demonstrated that large numbers of people are ready to put their bodies on the line to call out authoritarianism and to defend American values and their fellow human beings.

Trump, Bannon, and the rest are proving to be as hateful and dangerous as suspected, but the grassroots backlash they’ve provoked could be their undoing. Shrewd rulers never like to see large numbers of people turning out in the streets against them, and for good reason. It creates all kinds of problems; if continued, it can even help bring them down. Just ask Richard Nixon, or the old communist bosses of Eastern Europe, or tyrants throughout history. In Trump’s case, the massive, self-confident resistance now unfolding is precisely the kind of thing that gets under his notoriously thin skin. It’s also the kind of thing that, if sustained, can push a rookie president into making mistakes—overreaching, getting distracted, and alienating allies or the undecided.

An unmistakable roar of resistance has sounded across the land, and it shows no signs of going away. On the contrary, masses of people appear eager to take to the streets again and again, for however long it takes to get the job done. Feel the power. And get ready for Act II, and beyond.