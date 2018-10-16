This week’s Take Action Now focuses on stopping the Trump administration from bullying immigrants for using crucial public programs, making phone calls to get out the vote for the midterms, and volunteering to protect the right to vote in your community. Ad Policy Fight Back! Sign up for Take Action Now and we’ll send you three meaningful actions you can take each week. You will receive occasional promotional offers for programs that support The Nation’s journalism. You can read our Privacy Policy here. Sign up for Take Action Now and we’ll send you three meaningful actions you can take each week. Thank you for signing up. For more from The Nation, check out our latest issue Fight Back! Sign up for Take Action Now and we’ll send you three meaningful actions you can take each week. You will receive occasional promotional offers for programs that support The Nation’s journalism. You can read our Privacy Policy here. Sign up for Take Action Now and we’ll send you three meaningful actions you can take each week. Thank you for signing up. For more from The Nation, check out our latest issue Fight Back! Sign up for Take Action Now and we’ll send you three meaningful actions you can take each week. You will receive occasional promotional offers for programs that support The Nation’s journalism. You can read our Privacy Policy here. Sign up for Take Action Now and we’ll send you three meaningful actions you can take each week. Thank you for signing up. For more from The Nation, check out our latest issue Fight Back! Sign up for Take Action Now and we’ll send you three meaningful actions you can take each week. You will receive occasional promotional offers for programs that support The Nation’s journalism. You can read our Privacy Policy here. Sign up for Take Action Now and we’ll send you three meaningful actions you can take each week. Thank you for signing up. For more from The Nation, check out our latest issue Fight Back! Sign up for Take Action Now and we’ll send you three meaningful actions you can take each week. You will receive occasional promotional offers for programs that support The Nation’s journalism. You can read our Privacy Policy here. Sign up for Take Action Now and we’ll send you three meaningful actions you can take each week. Thank you for signing up. For more from The Nation, check out our latest issue Fight Back! Sign up for Take Action Now and we’ll send you three meaningful actions you can take each week. You will receive occasional promotional offers for programs that support The Nation’s journalism. You can read our Privacy Policy here. Sign up for Take Action Now and we’ll send you three meaningful actions you can take each week. Thank you for signing up. For more from The Nation, check out our latest issue

Take Action Now gives you three meaningful actions you can take each week, whatever your schedule. Sign up here to get actions like these in your inbox every Tuesday.

NO TIME TO SPARE?

While families remain separated and children are forced to represent themselves in court, the Trump administration continues to think of new ways to harm immigrants. Its proposed expansion of the “public charge” rule would allow the government to count the use of crucial programs such as Medicaid, SNAP, Section 8 housing assistance, and Medicare Part D against people applying for green cards or visas (more information is available here and here). Experts say that millions of immigrants, including many not technically affected by the change, could become too scared to utilize programs that help them feed their families, find housing, or obtain health care. Submit a public comment today demanding that the administration abandon this inhumane new rule.

GOT SOME TIME?

We’re only three weeks away from the critical midterm elections and we need all hands on deck if we’re going to elect politicians who will fight back against the Trump administration’s hateful agenda. Sign up with Indivisible to make phone calls to get out the vote for key races around the country.

READY TO DIG IN?

Recent years have seen a proliferation of voter suppression efforts such as strict ID requirements, restrictions on early voting, and purges of voter rolls—and 2018 is no exception. The Supreme Court just upheld a voter ID law in North Dakota that threatens to keep thousands of Native Americans from exercising their right and Georgia recently held up over 53,000 voter registration applications (70 percent of them from African Americans). Sign up to be an Election Protection nonpartisan poll monitor and spend election day making sure that no eligible voter is turned away at the polls. If you’re an attorney, paralegal, or law student, you can also sign up to assist with the Election Protection hotline and field assistance program.