How bad is the Republican rewrite of Obamacare? So bad, apparently, that the GOP candidate for Montana’s lone congressional seat allegedly assaulted a reporter rather than answer a question about it. Ad Policy

On Wednesday evening, Guardian reporter Ben Jacobs asked the candidate, Greg Gianforte, for his reaction to an analysis of the American Health Care Act released earlier Wednesday by the Congressional Budget Office, which indicated that 23 million fewer Americans would be insured in the next decade. It was a valid question: Health care is one of the most contentious topics in Montana’s special election, and Gianforte had previously declined to take a position on the AHCA until the CBO score came out. Instead of answering, Gianforte lost it. According to an account from a Fox News team that was in the room, “Gianforte grabbed Jacobs by the neck with both hands and slammed him into the ground behind him,” and then “began punching the reporter.” (You can listen to the altercation here.)

The incident perfectly illustrates the corner that Republicans have backed themselves into with Trumpcare. For months, President Trump, House Speaker Paul Ryan, and other GOP leaders have promised not only to repeal Obamacare but to replace it with something that will lower premiums, increase access, and preserve Obamacare’s popular protections for people with preexisting conditions. Several analyses indicated Trumpcare fell fall short by these measures, but Republicans insisted their critics were wrong. In early May, House Republicans jammed through an amended version before the nonpartisan CBO had a chance to crunch the numbers. Then they celebrated with a party in the Rose Garden.