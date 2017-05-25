How bad is the Republican rewrite of Obamacare? So bad, apparently, that the GOP candidate for Montana’s lone congressional seat allegedly assaulted a reporter rather than answer a question about it.
On Wednesday evening, Guardian reporter Ben Jacobs asked the candidate, Greg Gianforte, for his reaction to an analysis of the American Health Care Act released earlier Wednesday by the Congressional Budget Office, which indicated that 23 million fewer Americans would be insured in the next decade. It was a valid question: Health care is one of the most contentious topics in Montana’s special election, and Gianforte had previously declined to take a position on the AHCA until the CBO score came out. Instead of answering, Gianforte lost it. According to an account from a Fox News team that was in the room, “Gianforte grabbed Jacobs by the neck with both hands and slammed him into the ground behind him,” and then “began punching the reporter.” (You can listen to the altercation here.)
The incident perfectly illustrates the corner that Republicans have backed themselves into with Trumpcare. For months, President Trump, House Speaker Paul Ryan, and other GOP leaders have promised not only to repeal Obamacare but to replace it with something that will lower premiums, increase access, and preserve Obamacare’s popular protections for people with preexisting conditions. Several analyses indicated Trumpcare fell fall short by these measures, but Republicans insisted their critics were wrong. In early May, House Republicans jammed through an amended version before the nonpartisan CBO had a chance to crunch the numbers. Then they celebrated with a party in the Rose Garden.
With the CBO score out now, it’s harder for Republicans to evade questions about the impact of their plan. (Though body slamming a reporter is an… interesting way to try.) The picture painted by the new analysis is ugly: Much like the original version of the AHCA, which was pulled in March after it failed to get enough support, the bill penalizes elderly, poor, and sick Americans in exchange for lower premiums for the young and healthy, and a large tax cut for the wealthy. Some 23 million fewer people would be insured over the next decade, more than half of those because of an $800 billion gouge to Medicaid. Some low-income elderly people could see their premiums go up by 800 percent. Treatment for substance abuse and maternity care could cost thousands of dollars more in out-of-pocket costs. An estimated one-sixth of the population would face increasingly unstable insurance markets.