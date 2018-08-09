Ready to join the resistance? Sign up for Take Action Now and we’ll send you three actions every Tuesday. You will receive occasional promotional offers for programs that support The Nation’s journalism. You can read our Privacy Policy here. Sign up for Take Action Now and we’ll send you three actions every Tuesday.

The US prison system, now home to over 2 million Americans, runs like an economy unto itself: From the cafeteria line to the phone line, to the assembly line, a steady stream of money is fueling our incarceration complex. But who profits off prisoners remains a trade secret. Ad Policy

That’s why advocates for criminal-justice reform are now harnessing big data to map out the carceral state, exposing the corporate networks that administer and finance the prison industry while driving its expansion. The Corrections Accountability Project of the Urban Justice Center (where, full disclosure, this author once interned) presents a kind of yellow pages of criminal justice, revealing the convoluted, self-serving mechanics of industrialized incarceration.

The prison economy rests on an opaque, often unaccountable economic infrastructure, with its own private equity financiers, holding companies, and multinational executives. Since the financial transactions driving incarceration are typically private and unregulated, according to CAP director Bianca Tylek, their analysis aims “to help people understand just how big this space is,” particularly because often, “companies spend their money in a way to further entrench or expand the use of our criminal legal system, and who it ends up touching.”

With millions of lives touched by criminal justice institutions every day—the families and communities of the incarcerated, a sprawling public force, scores of private government contractors—prisons are an increasingly lucrative investment opportunity.

Today, major private corporations administer services ranging from medical record-keeping to surveillance to psychiatric counseling. GEO and CoreCivic provide full-scale management and security services at private state facilities as well as immigration detention centers. They have lately branched into “Community Corrections,” which provide social programming following release, such as court-ordered treatment and halfway houses. Sequel Youth & Family Services provides extensive private juvenile detention and counseling programs.