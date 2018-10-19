Ready to fight back? Sign up for Take Action Now and get three actions in your inbox every week. You will receive occasional promotional offers for programs that support The Nation’s journalism. You can read our Privacy Policy here. Sign up for Take Action Now and get three actions in your inbox every week.

As his administration was slow-walking its response to the murder of an American-based journalist in the Istanbul embassy of an American ally, Donald Trump flew to Montana to praise a congressman who assaulted a journalist covering an election. Ad Policy

Montana Congressman Greg Gianforte pleaded guilty to assaulting a reporter for the British newspaper The Guardian as he was bidding for an open House seat in 2016. Angered at being asked basic questions about his campaign, Gianforte body-slammed the reporter. On Thursday, Trump’s argument for his Republican ally was a warning to the crowd: “[Never] wrestle him. You understand that? Never. Any guy that can do a body slam, he’s my kind of… he was my guy.”

In case anyone in the crowd, or around the world, missed the president’s point, he spelled things out for them.

As the crowd in Missoula whooped it up, Trump announced that “I shouldn’t say this, because—there’s nothing to be embarrassed about. So I was in Rome with a lot of the leaders from other countries talking about all sorts of things, and I heard about it. And we endorsed Greg very early, but I had heard that he body-slammed a reporter. And he was way up. And he was way up. And I said, oh, this was like the day of the election, or just before, and I said, ‘Oh, this is terrible, he’s going to lose the election.’ Then I said, ‘Well, wait a minute, I know Montana pretty well. I think it might help him.’ And it did!”

The president’s disdain for American journalists so overwhelms him that he does not recognize his duty as a global leader to defend freedom of the press. So it is that, in a perilous moment for those who speak truth to the power of authoritarian states, Donald Trump is achingly off-message.

On Thursday afternoon, after days of making excuses for the Saudi regime with which his administration has so closely aligned itself, Trump acknowledged Thursday that Washington Post contributor Jamal Khashoggi was probably dead and that it looked like some “bad, bad stuff” had taken place in Istanbul. Yet the president could not wrap his head around the fact that this was a time for expressing solidarity with journalists everywhere and for sending clear signals regarding the vital role that a free press plays in maintaining democracy and civil society.