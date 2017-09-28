The sun predicted this, with its rays determined

through the blinds like blades of why.

No one has given me an education for what this means,

a destruction of firsts: our first black president, our first

French kiss, pre-Apocalyptic, our first skinned knee like a heart

in brown corduroy. The first time my grandmother

voted after she earned her citizenship, American flag devout

to her lapel. The first time I saw my grandfather’s autopsy

report, & it felt like renal failure. Gunned down by a white cop.

The first time I heard the Pixies’ “Where Is My Mind?”,

the first time I kept that song on repeat, soothed by Kim

Deal’s cradle of coos. The first time I drove until I was out of gas.

The first time I waited up all night for my cheating

father to come home, the first week I kept this on repeat.

My first cigarette, train track, & belly button safety pin.

When I realized my mother didn’t teach us Spanish

in her desperation to protect us. When I noticed

that memory was condemned to a pile of nectar & that I

was guardian of that sweetness. That it was no coincidence

I treated paper like skin. The first time I felt the burden

of empathy. My first stretchmark. The first time

I tasted coconut. The first time my brother confessed

like a pile of bricks. My first Judy Garland, “Waltz with a

Swing/Americana,” the needle screeching off the record.

First love. My first earthquake, the ground shivering

in its uncertainty, a pandemic of exclamation marks.

The sofa rocked back & forth, but not too

violently like hope. Hope, a first lasting longer than its next.