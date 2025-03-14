The Debate / Is Political Violence Ever Acceptable? Natasha Lennard argues that it’s harmful to acquiesce to the state’s determinations of violence, while David Cortright writes that violent acts prevent mass resistance movements.

A demonstrator throw a molotov cocktail during a rally for the International Women’s Day in Mexico City on March 8, 2025. (Silvana Flores / AFP via Getty Images)

Yes!

This article appears in the April 2025 issue, with the headline “Is Political Violence Ever Acceptable?”

Why do we continue to debate the acceptability of political violence on the left? It is a well-rehearsed and often tired debate, with familiar arguments on both sides. Yet it is evidently not something we will settle easily. But what’s important is that we are still debating it on terrains in which violence is ubiquitous, structural, and consistently accepted—if not lauded.

I will not rehash the most well-worn arguments in defense of political violence here, but they fall into a few broad categories: historical—we defenders of political violence point to instances wherein some violent actions were central to success, from slave revolts to anti-colonial uprisings to the civil rights movement; taxonomical—we reject categorizations of violence as determined by the violence-monopolizing state and its sovereign, capital, wherein a broken bank window is deemed violent and the mass denial of healthcare to the poor or forced birth are not; and necessity-based—we question whether radical change is possible without some forms of organized violence against the ruling class and its interests.

For the most part, these abstracted debates don’t play out during the planning of a specific political action. When questions of taking action do come up, it’s almost always in the context of groups that have already found broad ethical agreement on acceptable militancy. If you’re at an open DSA meeting and a stranger starts talking about Molotov cocktails and assassinations, that person is an idiot or a cop.

I am neither an idiot nor a cop, so I have not come here to publicly advocate that the US left, in the face of 21st-century fascism, commit to strategies of armed resistance. We are grossly out-armed, surveilled, and unready.

My point, though, is that left debates about political violence are rarely in the business of decision-making. Instead, they tend to be activities of judgment—of justification or condemnation: Something violent happens, and we are called to either condemn or justify it, and we argue accordingly. In this way, acts of political violence can work as critical interventions, drawing attention to their conditions of possibility. After a militant act occurs, we ask questions about causes and motives and grounds; we are pushed to consider whether a given state of affairs constituted acceptable grounds for a violent response, whether an existing context is more justified than an act of violence against it.

My focus here is on politically motivated and planned acts of deadly or potentially deadly violence. Many of us have been in protests that involved property damage, empty cop cars set alight, frays with police, scuffles with the far right, and so on, all of which falls into the category of violence according to the state, but the ethics of which I take to be beneath serious intra-left debate when it comes to questions of violence. No doubt some actions at riotous protests can be ill-thought, with risks poorly calculated, but it is harmful to acquiesce to the state’s determinations of violence and nonviolence. Segmenting movements by the old canard of “good protester” versus “bad protester” is a gift to repression.