My savior has powers and he needs.

To be convinced to use them for good.

Up until now he has been.

A no-call no-show. The menace.

Of ecstasy like a hornets nest buzzing.

Under ice. Like scabs of rust.

On a plane wing. I am younger than.

I pretend to be. Almost everyone.

Is younger than I pretend to be. I am a threat.

And full of grief even.

In my joy. Like a cat who kills.

A mouse at play and tries.

To lick it back to life. The cat lives.

Somewhere between wonder.

And shame. I live in a great mosque.

Built on top of a flagpole. Up here.

Whatever happens happens.

Loudly. All day I hammer the distance.

Between the earth and me.

Into faith. Blue light pulls in through.

The long crack in my wall. Braids.

Into a net. The difference between.

A real voice and the other kind.

Is the way its air vibrates.

Through you. The violence.

In your middle ear.