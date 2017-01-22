The organizers of the Women’s March on Washington, D.C. expected 200,000 people to show up on Saturday. Instead, at least 500,000 energized people flooded the streets of the capital yesterday, traveling untold miles to protest everything President Donald Trump stands for. Similar crowds outpaced organizers predictions all across the country, from Los Angeles to Chicago to New York City.

Photographer Tracie Williams was on the ground in D.C., and her photographs capture some of the feeling of the day. On packed subway cars to the march, Williams says “the energy was electric. We all knew something remarkable was going to happen.”

As Williams finally got to the march in the morning, “We could hear the roar of the crowd in the distance, a surreal yet beautiful sound beckoning us closer.” Her photos show the rest.

