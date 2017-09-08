Want to Fight Back? Sign up for Take Action Now and get three actions in your inbox every Tuesday.

Thank you for signing up. For more from The Nation, check out our latest issue.

Subscribe now for as little as $2 a month!

Support Progressive Journalism The Nation is reader supported: Chip in $10 or more to help us continue to write about the issues that matter.

Fight Back! Sign up for Take Action Now and we’ll send you three meaningful actions you can each week.

Travel With The Nation Be the first to hear about Nation Travels destinations, and explore the world with kindred spirits.

Sign up for our Wine Club today. Did you know you can support The Nation by drinking wine?

The March to Confront White Supremacy completed its remarkable 118-mile trek from Charlottesville to Washington, DC, on Wednesday, carrying to the nation’s capital a demand from the city where racist and xenophobic violence left one woman dead and many injured. Ad Policy

That demand was urgent and unequivocal: “This is the time for us to stand up for justice and equality. This is the time to confront white supremacy in our government and throughout our history.” The marchers have spoken truth with the clarity that extends from painful experience. But how will our government respond?

It is clearer than ever that the Trump administration will not lead. The president and his attorney general continue to use the politics of prejudice to divide Americans against one another—most recently with the assault on Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) protections for immigrants who were brought to this country as children.

Jefferson Beauregard Sessions III, who once tried to jail voting-rights activists for registering African Americans to cast ballots in Alabama, now peddles vile lies about immigrants who serve their country with more honor than Sessions has ever earned.

Sessions should have been impeached and removed from office, after it was revealed that he had lied to the Senate Judiciary Committee that weighed his nomination. Yet he remains in office because senators have been unwilling to confront a lawless attorney general, as House members for the most part continue to facilitate rather than challenge administration wrongdoing.

House Speaker Paul Ryan showed a measure of remorse in a September 7 conversation with The New York Times, when he said that white supremacists in Charlottesville displayed “a pure form of hatred, this notion that some human beings are intrinsically superior to others.”