Among the icons of the sixties counter-culture, no one carried the torch in succeeding decades with more joy and vigor than Paul Krassner, who passed away on July 21st at the age of eighty-seven. He was writing witty politically charged group emails to hundreds of devoted friends and planning new projects until his final earthly days.1 Ad Policy

Born in Brooklyn, Paul was a child prodigy on classical violin who played a Vivaldi concerto in Carnegie Hall at age six. In the nineteen fifties he became a staff writer for Mad Magazine; he began publishing his own counter-culture satirical magazine The Realist in 1959.2

That same year, Paul interviewed Lenny Bruce for Playboy. He later “edited” Bruce’s autobiography How To Talk Dirty And Influence People. Paul is most famous as one of the founders of the Yippies; he was an unindicted co-conspirator in the trial of the “Chicago Eight” who were arrested in connection with anti-war protests outside of the 1968 Democratic convention.3

Yet Paul's greatest legacy is The Realist, which he kept going for forty-three years, until 2001. Among those he published were Norman Mailer, Dick Gregory, Jerry Garcia, Allen Ginsberg, Kurt Vonnegut, Groucho Marx, (who he turned onto LSD) Ken Kesey, Richard Pryor, Marshall McLuhan, Woody Allen, Mort Sahl, George Carlin ,Neil Postman, Madalyn Murray O'Hair, Joseph Heller, Timothy Leary, Ram Dass, Barbara Garson (whose brilliant play, Macbird, Paul helped fund), Terry Southern (who called The Realist "the most important publication in the United States") and artists Art Spiegelman and R. Crumb. Paul was the first to publish Mae Brussel's theory on the JFK assassination and he was a go-to source for conspiracy theorists.

To me, the best parts of The Realist were Paul’s own pieces, which mixed anarchic humor and a nuanced progressive political agenda. He was the only person to win awards from both Playboy magazine (for satire) and the Feminist Party Media Workshop (for journalism).5

As the decades passed, despite having a lower public profile, Paul remained relentlessly productive. His friend and kindred spirit Wavy Gravy said “He doesn’t waste time. He keeps doing one thing after another,” making dozens of public performances, writing hundreds of articles and that constant stream of emails, and more than a dozen books including Pot Stories for the Soul, Patty Hearst and The Twinkie Murders, and his autobiography Confessions of a Raving, Unconfined Nut: Misadventures in the Counterculture. A final book, Zapped by the God of Absurdity: The Best of Paul Krassner, will be published later this year.6

One of his many roles was as a mentor to dozens of journalists and film-makers. "Paul was an influencer before the word existed as such," remembers Michael Simmons.

I first met Paul in the late nineteen nineties when I was running Mercury Records and he wanted to record his stand-up comedy performances. We released four albums in five years. Paul saw humor in everything.8

Paul subverted the stereotype of the angry lefty with a perpetual mischievous grin—but he also had a keen sense of his own legacy. Behind his self-effacing affect he was a fastidious curator of his own mythology. When I was writing a book about the sixties he wanted to make sure that I understood that he—and he alone—had coined the word “Yippie.” Another book had suggested that he, and Abbie Hoffman and Anita Hoffman all had the same epiphany while they were tripping but Paul gently but firmly asserted, “I was there and I know what happened.”9

Until his dying day Paul was working on a novel about a stand-up comedian in New York in the fifties that was based on his friendship with Lenny Bruce. A few years ago, when I visited him and his wife Nancy Cain at their house in Desert Hot Springs. he said that when he started working on it “I felt like I was channeling Lenny. I could hear him talking to me all the time until one day when he said to me ‘Paul—what are you listening to me for? You know you don’t believe in this shit.” Thereafter, said Paul with a subversive smile, “I never heard Lenny’s voice again.”10

Culturally Jewish by birth, for most of his life Paul claimed he was an atheist—although occasionally he used the more open-ended term agnostic. His credit on The Realist masthead was “Zen bastard.” Yet Paul had been a passionate acid-head and cherished his friendship with Ram Dass. I always suspected that there was more spirituality behind his well of cheerfulness than he admitted. A few years ago I did a podcast with him and at the end blurted out “God bless you” and he said, “God bless you too,” and then chuckled and added “I surprised you with that one did I?”11