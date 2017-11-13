Most Popular

Muhammad Ali always connected the fight against racism at home with the racism that allowed the prosecution of the Vietnam War, saying, “Why should they ask me to put on a uniform and go 10,000 miles from home and drop bombs and bullets on brown people in Vietnam while so-called Negro people in Louisville are treated like dogs and denied simple human rights? No, I’m not going 10,000 miles from home to help murder and burn another poor nation simply to continue the domination of white slave masters of the darker people the world over?” He also in five words etched in stone that connection between racism at home and abroad when he said of the Vietnamese people, “They never called me n—-.”

We don’t even have to go that far in the past. NBA player Mahmoud Abdul-Rauf’s 1996 silent protests during the anthem were inspired by learning about US foreign policy and the undemocratic installation of dictators in Latin America and the Middle East. It’s why he said that he believed that the flag was “a symbol of freedom and democracy for some and a symbol of oppression and tyranny to others.”

Then after 9/11, as the first year of our never ending War in Afghanistan was underway, Toronto Blue Jay Carlos Delgado rejected the idea of coming onto the steps for a second national anthem instituted by Major League Baseball, God Bless America.

Delgado said, “I never stay outside for God Bless America. I don’t (stand) because I don’t believe it’s right, I don’t believe in the war…It’s a very terrible thing that happened on September 11…It’s (also) a terrible thing that happened in Afghanistan and Iraq. I just feel so sad for the families that lost relatives and loved ones in the war. But I think it’s the stupidest war ever.”

It wasn’t just Delgado. NBA players Etan Thomas, Steve Nash, Josh Howard, and NFL players Adalius Thomas and Scott Fujita also spoke out against the war. Even the person that the NFL holds up as their iron-clad connection to the military, the late Pat Tillman, raised his voice posthumously against the war in Iraq, saying that he believed it to be “fucking illegal.” He was also killed in Afghanistan under circumstances that still hold unanswered questions raised by his family. The league did not speak about this part of Tillman’s history when they honored him on Sunday.

The military is not a sacred cow and never can be, not just for the sake of democratic norms, and not just for the sake of those around the world living beneath the ever expanding US military footprint, but also for the sake of those who serve. There is a pressing need to support decent health care for vets. There is a need to stand with female troops who this year issued a record number of sexual assault complaints. There is a need to aid those blowing the whistle on racism in the ranks. This year, a poll of troops said that one in four had witnessed fellow soldiers expressing views described as “white nationalism.” This is terrifying. The NFL propaganda machine hides this reality and turns Veteran’s Day away from the needs of the actual living, breathing troops, and into a celebration of the branches of the armed forces, the brass, the Department of Defense and by extension, war itself.

Players have every right to demand that Trump and the media be honest about what they are protesting and not protesting. They are fighting racism; not the anthem, the flag, the military or whatever lies Fox News is manufacturing this week. That doesn’t mean — at all — that they need to beg deference from those very armed forces, not to mention a draft-dodging President, right wing radio hosts, or anonymous Twitter trolls. It won’t protect them from criticism and will only embolden those from the ownership box to the racist fringe who want them to “just shut up and play.” Submitting to this also cuts them off from many people — and many vets — inspired by their stance against racism and also repelled by the endless militarized nationalism on NFL Sunday. Now is not the time for timidity or silence. It’s worth remembering Muhammad Ali’s words: “A rooster crows only when it sees the light. Put him in the dark and he’ll never crow. I have seen the light and I’m crowing.”