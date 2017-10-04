Most Popular

Abu Ziadeh’s work permit—which the garage’s management at one point revoked during its efforts to stop the unionization drive—only allows him into the industrial zone, and doesn’t let him cross a checkpoint into Israel. But in 2007, an Israeli court ruled that these disputed areas are indeed part of Israel—at least as far as labor laws go. (Palestinians in the West Bank live under military rule, unlike those in East Jerusalem, which Israel annexed after capturing it from Jordan in 1967; the international community does not recognize the annexation.) That means that Israel’s relatively strong labor protections, like the minimum wage and the right to unionize, apply to Palestinians like Abu Ziadeh.

But it has taken a decade for Abu Ziadeh and his roughly 70 colleagues at Zarfati garage to become the first to capitalize on those rights. And they’ve encountered barriers at every step. Most notoriously, the garage fired Abu Ziadeh in 2014 for his unionizing and later alleged that he had intentionally damaged an Israeli tank he was fixing during that summer’s Gaza war. He was rehired 21 months later, after the allegations were discredited and an Israeli judge ordered him reinstated. Current Issue View our current issue

Zarfati garage workers also benefited from the support of WAC-MAAN, a small, independent Israeli labor organization that’s openly against the occupation. “The [Israeli] settlers want Israeli law to apply here,” explained Yoav Tamir, a rare Arabic-speaking Israeli organizer. “But when it’s about worker rights, they argue that it’s Jordanian law,” which is still on the books in the West Bank. (Jordanian law, when applied, concerns only Palestinians and not Israelis living in the West Bank, who are subject to Israeli law.)

Overall, WAC-MAAN paid about $20,000 in legal expenses to get Abu Ziadeh reinstated, according to Tamir. Under the new collective-bargaining agreement, the employer covers the remaining legal fees. Each employee also receives an average compensation of 35,000 shekels (nearly $10,000) for lost payment. Going forward, the workers will get vacation and sick days, as well as a minimum wage (and, at last, official pay slips), with a structure in place for pay raises based on years worked.

Not all Palestinians welcome the help from Israelis like Tamir, which runs afoul of the Palestinian anti-normalization movement. The Palestinian Authority has even forbidden Palestinians—if only symbolically, since the PA has no enforcement mechanism—from working in Israeli settlements and industrial zones. Unionization also threatens the status of middlemen, who can earn a princely sum procuring coveted and costly Israeli work permits. The Palestinian General Federation of Trade Unions, itself a complicated and political body, has no jurisdiction in Israeli settlements.

Still, Abu Ziadeh continues to spread the union gospel. Across Israel, unionizing has been on the rise since the 2011 social-justice protests against the high cost of living and the passage of pro-union legislation. The once nearly all-powerful Histadrut, Israel’s largest and state-aligned trade union, is now trying to rebrand itself, after years of decline, as a workers’ organization that transcends Israel’s religious, racial, and geographic divides.

But Histadrut never returned Abu Ziadeh’s calls, so he turned to the newer WAC-MAAN instead. He’s now working to educate more workers about their rights. A couple of a months ago, 20 carpentry workers, also from the Mishor Adumim Industrial Zone, became the second group of Palestinian laborers to officially unionize, and like Abu Ziadeh and his fellow workers, they did so through WAC-MAAN, according to Tamir.

How far economic grievances—and there are many among both Israelis and Palestinians these days—can go in reorienting political interests toward worker solidarity across national and religious lines remains to be seen. But labor organizing now has a lifeline at a time when creativity on the Israeli-Palestinian political front is depressingly low and questions over the future of Israel’s settlements loom large. In the meantime, Abu Ziadeh is not holding his breath for any politician to end the occupation. His union is creating its own facts on the ground.