Get The Nation Daily. Independent news is more important than ever. Get The Nation in your inbox every weekday.

Thank you for signing up. For more from The Nation, check out our latest issue.

Subscribe now for as little as $2 a month!

Support Progressive Journalism The Nation is reader supported: Chip in $10 or more to help us continue to write about the issues that matter.

Fight Back! Sign up for Take Action Now and we’ll send you three meaningful actions you can each week.

Travel With The Nation Be the first to hear about Nation Travels destinations, and explore the world with kindred spirits.

Sign up for our Wine Club today. Did you know you can support The Nation by drinking wine?

Fortress Europe’s borders are cracking—but the slow massacre of migrants on the Mediterranean continues to be treated as a security threat instead of a humanitarian imperative. This year, record numbers of migrants may die at sea, with thousands risking their lives on smuggling routes each month, while European officials ignore their pleas for refuge and instead steer them toward further exploitation and violence. Ad Policy

The latest effort to “deter” migrant vessels, according to Amnesty International’s analysis, reveals Europe’s shameful attempt to flout social responsibility under the pretext of border “security.” Officials are outsourcing a maritime massacre to smugglers, ramshackle prison camps on the African coast, and the threadbare coast guard of a failed state.

Europe’s border choke point has shifted to the Mediterranean coast following the EU’s shutdown of the Greece-Turkish border as an alternative route for refugees, washing ravaged boats onto the shores of Spain and Italy. The death rate is surging as governments scramble to close, rather than open, their gates.

Compared to late 2015, the death rate on the sea routes to Spain and Italy has spiked from 0.89 percent to 2.7 percent in 2017. Most are from African countries, primarily Nigeria, Guinea, Ivory Coast, Gambia, Senegal, and Mali. While some have come seeking asylum from political persecution, others are seeking jobs and have been unable to find safe, legal pathways to European Union territory. Separated relatives often migrate to reunify with already-settled families in Europe. Desperate families are lured by smugglers, often in exchange for debt bondage. EUROPE Europe’s Other Migration Crisis John Connelly

Regardless of how and why they came, Amnesty argues, everyone deserves the right to safe passage, emergency aid and shelter when they arrive, a fair legal review and opportunities to reunite with their communities.

Since January, some 2,000 people have died on the Mediterranean crossing, despite a net decrease in the number making the journey. The whole of 2016 saw nearly 190,000 arrivals and a shocking 4,581 deaths. Preoccupied with their domestic politics and partisan clashes among member states, European ministers remain deadlocked over developing a unified humanitarian response, preferring instead to erase migrant boats from their political sight line and placate right-wing constituents.