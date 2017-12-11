Most Popular

Many elderly inmates nevertheless face massive legal and bureaucratic barriers in applying for compassionate release. Often so-called “truth in sentencing” laws exclude people with certain convictions, like sexual offenses or capital murder, from compassionate release. Some states, seeking to trim prison costs, have in recent years revamped the procedures, with mixed results. For example, South Carolina expanded the medical-parole petition process in 2016 with more straightforward criteria, making eligible those who were terminally ill or “permanently incapacitated,” or individuals age 70 or older with a chronic debilitating condition. Only a handful of applicants were reviewed, resulting in nine releases. The main bottleneck isn’t the individual criteria but the harsh “truth in sentencing” provisions that preempt parole for many felony categories involving more severe convictions, including murder and some drug offenses. The long-term effect is unclear, but even a loosening of the rules would likely be eclipsed by overall trends: A major portion of the state prison population is now aged 55 or above, and this group has been growing since 2012. Current Issue View our current issue

Currently the burden of proof is on inmates to bring their own petitions, or, if they’re fortunate enough to get selected, prove that they are worthy of freedom. Rebecca Silber, program manager for special initiatives at Vera, says that states have a duty to proactively offer opportunities for emancipation: “There should be automatic triggers for release consideration once you hit a certain age, more training of and encouragement of correctional staff to put people forward, and more assistance for people to navigate the process.”

Whether elderly inmates are released or not, prison authorities could improve conditions for incarcerated seniors by simply ensuring that prison staff know how to handle the aging process. A specially designated medical “navigator” would be able to identify symptoms of illness or mental deterioration early in order to ensure immediate, appropriate care or management of chronic conditions.

Silber stresses that, as with younger releasees, “ensuring that people have access to the care and services they need upon release is an essential part of the compassionate-release process.” Often bureaucracy and inadequate access to services becomes a bottleneck that only prolongs their punishment for no reason other than the state’s incompetence. And their criminalization, Silber notes, follows them after they return to their communities: “Many of the people being released need nursing care that can only be provided in a nursing home or hospice or hospital. Some of these institutions do not accept people with felony convictions.” Some lack health insurance, and an untold number simply have no one to look after them if they cannot secure the care of a relative.

Yet the review process for compassionate release remains an adversarial, judgement-based procedure, which only compounds a more troubling underlying civil-rights crisis: Across all age groups, the massive racial disproportionality at every level of the criminal-justice system has contributed to social devastation and intergenerational poverty in many communities of color. Now the aging crisis in prison reveals how the scars of mass imprisonment continues to haunt families all the way to the grave.

With such an asymmetry of power controlling the fate of the most vulnerable people in the system, the basic question is why the state continues imprisoning them for no moral or safety purpose. As policy-makers move toward more progressive, socially constructive forms of public safety, the fact that so many elders remain warehoused because of outmoded policies shows that for many it’s impossible to turn back the clock. But we might as well use what time they have left to begin a collective healing; they’ll never get a second chance at life, but they can at least have one last taste of freedom.