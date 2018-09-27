For many families in impoverished communities, their best hope for escaping poverty is to just move out of it. But often, the poverty follows them: They struggle to find a better neighborhood they can actually afford in crowded, expensive local housing markets. Today, with poverty and underfunded schools so intensely concentrated in isolated enclaves, the nationwide housing crisis is as much a crisis of segregation as a crisis of affordability.
The federal department of Housing and Urban Development has sought for years to help poor families relocate to lower-poverty areas through the Housing Choice program, which provides rental vouchers as a one-way ticket out to a healthier and stabler environment, resettling families in peaceful, integrated neighborhoods with more job and educational opportunities. Housing Choice vouchers are a major resource for cash-strapped public-housing authorities, currently supporting about 2.2 million households nationwide. Calculated according to income, the subsidies allow tenants generally to pay no more than 30 percent of income for rent. That could mean the difference between a roach-infested studio and a sunny single-family duplex with a $400 higher monthly rent. Those savings have a way of trickling down to the next generation, too: Research has linked a better home environment to healthier child development, less social distress, and greater economic stability. But as Congress weighs a modest expansion of the program, researchers have found that the Housing Choice recipients tend to face stiff barriers of stigma and implicit bias.
According to an extensive field study by the Urban Institute, many voucher holders are thwarted by landlords who simply won’t rent to them, regardless of the subsidy. Although some cities have laws that explicitly ban landlords from denying someone solely on the basis of being a voucher holder, researchers say subsurface biases still color first impressions and shape housing opportunity. It seems that people with vouchers are, ironically, perceived the same way landlords would view a bad credit check or a criminal record—a sign of a potentially troublesome tenant.
However, Urban Institute’s field testing in five cities—in which investigators conduct comparative inquiries of apartments, controlling for factors like income and race—show that the vouchers themselves might often perpetuate direct or indirect discrimination.
For the cities studied, it was challenging to find a landlord willing to even meet with a voucher holder. They combed through more than 341,000 rental ads for the five study sites, yielding a tiny average response rate of about one for every 39 ads screened. Across all five cities (Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Philadelphia, Newark, and Washington) people with vouchers were regularly turned down. The rates of denial varied, from about nearly four out of five queries in Fort Worth, three in four in Los Angeles, and two-thirds of Philadelphia landlords. Discrimination was predictably higher in housing markets with better (read higher-priced) conditions—places with better access to good schools, local transportation, and other community resources.