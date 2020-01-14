It was a lean-to one could live in

so long as it never rained. It was



a grain of salt close up, looking

like a crystal, growing from itself



like an outcrop of land. It was a sail

opened in a storm. A memory lost.



A coin tossed at the wrong time,

declaring heads or tails. It had the air



of an aristocrat or the stench of a skunk.

No matter who bred it, it couldn’t be fair.



It wasn’t a buoy. It kept no one up.

It had the metallic notice of a gong.



It was a thoroughbred raced too soon,

or a setting moon, or a button lost or



undone. It only had one track and

when it sped up it was sure to derail.



It had a smile for a satellite

or a smirk for a son. Everyone



thought they recognized its face,

but, one by one, they were wrong.