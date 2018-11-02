Ready to fight back? Sign up for Take Action Now and get three actions in your inbox every week. You will receive occasional promotional offers for programs that support The Nation’s journalism. You can read our Privacy Policy here. Sign up for Take Action Now and get three actions in your inbox every week.

The number keeps rising: first 1,000, then the Pentagon officially deploying 5,200, now Trump threatening to send as many as 15,000 US troops to the US-Mexico border—all to confront a caravan of desperate, impoverished, and nonviolent migrants from Central America. If Trump gets his way, the number of US soldiers sent to our southern border to defend against this imagined threat will surpass the amount of troops involved in the initial invasion of Afghanistan in March of 2002. Ad Policy

Though both the George W. Bush and Barack Obama administrations deployed significant National Guard troops to the southern border, Trump’s move is far more worrisome. This measure is not only a direct attack against the peoples of Honduras, Guatemala, and El Salvador escaping violent turmoil wrought by US meddling in their countries’ affairs. It also sets a dangerous precedent for our country: With this domestic deployment, named “Operation Faithful Patriot,” the Trump administration hopes to normalize the use of military force on US soil.

Two antiwar veterans—Rory Fanning, a former resister and author of Worth Fighting For: An Army Ranger’s Journey Out of the Military and Across America, and Spenser Rapone, who was kicked out of the military for posting a photo of himself at his West Point graduation ceremony with an anti-war sign under his hat—issued this statement calling on US soldiers to defy the order of their commander in chief if they are called to the Southern border.