Ready to fight back? Sign up for Take Action Now and get three actions in your inbox every week. You will receive occasional promotional offers for programs that support The Nation’s journalism. You can read our Privacy Policy here. Sign up for Take Action Now and get three actions in your inbox every week.

Thank you for signing up. For more from The Nation, check out our latest issue

Subscribe now for as little as $2 a month!

Support Progressive Journalism The Nation is reader supported: Chip in $10 or more to help us continue to write about the issues that matter. The Nation is reader supported: Chip in $10 or more to help us continue to write about the issues that matter.

Fight Back! Sign up for Take Action Now and we’ll send you three meaningful actions you can take each week. You will receive occasional promotional offers for programs that support The Nation’s journalism. You can read our Privacy Policy here. Sign up for Take Action Now and we’ll send you three meaningful actions you can take each week.

Thank you for signing up. For more from The Nation, check out our latest issue

Travel With The Nation Be the first to hear about Nation Travels destinations, and explore the world with kindred spirits. Be the first to hear about Nation Travels destinations, and explore the world with kindred spirits.

Sign up for our Wine Club today. Did you know you can support The Nation by drinking wine?

By now, millions of people will have heard the name of the young Yazidi woman, Nadia Murad, who was the recipient of this year’s Nobel Peace Prize alongside Congolese doctor Denis Mukwege. The Prize recognized Murad, a 25-year-old survivor of captivity and sexual violence at the hands of the Islamic State, for her campaign to expose IS brutalities and end the use of rape as a weapon of war. After escaping her captors in 2014, she become a champion for the rights of women and the Yazidi people, bringing the plight of a little-known ethnic minority to the attention of world leaders and the global media. Today, her name might be mentioned in the same breath as other well-known female activists such as Malala Yousafzai. Ad Policy

Yet the Murad portrayed in the new, Sundance-acclaimed film, On Her Shoulders, is one who holds her fame loosely, even skeptically. While her moving testimonies often elicit tears, Murad reflects that the myriad expressions of pity, outrage, or admiration from Western audiences are rarely accompanied by real action. “I want people to know what I’m doing, but I want them to know it’s not a job,” says Murad in an interview cut alongside shots of the young woman slipping through adoring crowds and testifying before the United Nations. “I want them to know it’s a request for help.” Yet that help, as the film unfolds, is painfully slow and scarce in coming, as is admission of Western responsibility for the trauma of the Yazidis, and the region writ large. In this way, On Her Shoulders is in many ways a film about the West, and Western treatment of the trauma wrought by far-flung wars.

These complexities are intrinsic to Murad’s story, and her success as an advocate for her cause. By shunning the shame that often surrounds issues of sexual violence, and by being willing to talk about her experience, Murad was able to draw attention to the plight of thousands like her. The film resounds with B-roll clips of international media lauding Murad’s courage, a reputation predicated on her decision to perform her suffering for the watching world. On Her Shoulders follows Murad through radio studios, press conferences, and parliaments, as she unflinchingly answers repeated questions about her rape, the destruction of her community, and the loss of her family. (She is even, at times, left comforting her hosts, who break down at the horror of Murad’s story.)

Yet the beauty of On Her Shoulders is in the moments that come next—off air, when Murad’s exhaustion and still-raw grief are visible, if only briefly. Without complaining, Murad reflects that the media seem too often fixed on the personal, lurid details of her serial rapes, and less willing to engage the larger implications of her story. Rather than asking her, over and over, to recount her own suffering, she says, “The things I want to be asked are: What is the fate of [the other] girls? What is the fate of my people in Kurdistan and Sinjar Mountain? What must be done so Yazidis can have their rights? What must be done so a woman will not be a victim of war?” Related Article Syrian Women Seek the Truth About Their Missing Loved Ones Sara Manisera