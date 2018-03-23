¿Qué es lo más cabrón que te ha pasado en la vida?

The most fucked-up thing to happen to me?

Addled by busyness, I crumpled my life and let it drop

and then I outlived my life, rocking

on my misery like a cypress in the wind. I watched

stars emerge from a black egg. Lucidity

of loss. Someone came to tell me the spider

vibrating on its long legs in the ceiling corner

over my desk does not exist now. It is wedged

between the violent uninterruptedness

of one single day and the void I discovered

inside myself. Forehead tautening with self-pity.

I said, You think you know me, but you don’t

know me from Adam’s goat. And she said,

I do, and you are one and the same thing.