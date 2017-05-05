Barack Obama is popular in France—so popular that earlier this year young people in Paris organized a slightly surreal “Oui on peut” (“Yes we can”) campaign to convince the 44th president of the United States to run for president of France in 2017.

Obama passed on a bid that could never have happened, as the French require that their presidents be French.

But the former president waded into the French presidential race Thursday with a last-minute endorsement of centrist Emmanuel Macron’s En Marche! candidacy. Obama’s intervention comes at the right time—three days before the final-round vote between Macron and far-right nationalist Marine Le Pen. And it comes for the right reason: There can be no compromise with the politics of Le Pen that, as Guardian columnist Hadley Freeman reminds us, “comes from a political dynasty built on the tenacious foundation of antisemitism, racism and fascism.”

One does not have to be impressed with Macron to recognize the necessity of his candidacy at this point. To his credit, Macron defends diversity and international cooperation, recognizes the need to maintain those elements of the French model that guard against inequality, and says, “I come from the progressive left. I am trying to refresh and counter the system.”

But Macron is still a former investment banker whose economic policies rehash failed neoliberal theories. Though he leavens the mix with a dash of the more enlightened tech-savvy thinking of former French Radical Party leader Jean-Jacques Servan-Schreiber, and though he has the support of a number of figures who have over the years been associated with the left (including former Socialist Party presidential candidate Benoît Hamon and veteran Europeans Parliament member Daniel Cohn-Bendit), he is also backed by France’s center-right establishment. In the initial round of presidential voting, several of the candidates were preferable to Macron. It is profoundly frustrating that the left could not get its act together to claim a place in the runoff and to present a genuinely radical alternative to the right.

It is not necessary to make Macron more than he is.

For instance, this centrist contender is not, as some have imagined, “France’s Justin Trudeau.” (Trudeau’s 2016 Canadian candidacy displayed a far stronger grasp of the failure of austerity economics and the absolute need to tax the rich.) But this election is not really about Macron. It’s about the threat posed by a far-right fantasy that never ends well. A Le Pen win would be another victory for the toxic blend of xenophobia, racism, and economic fabulism that has come to define the right as a new generation of candidates seeks to “mainstream” the politics of fear and loathing.

Donald Trump has a soft spot for Le Pen. “She’s the strongest on borders, and she’s the strongest on what’s been going on in France,” the president explained in an Oval Office interview last month. “Whoever is the toughest on radical Islamic terrorism, and whoever is the toughest at the borders, will do well in the election.” And Le Pen has a soft spot for Trump: “I think I’m best placed to talk to this new world that’s emerging, to talk to the Russia of Putin, to the United States of Trump,” she says.

The world does not need another Trump ally or enabler.

Obama recognizes this, arguing in a video that is getting wide circulation in France as Sunday's vote approaches, that "the success of France matters to the entire world."

“I have admired the campaign that Emmanuel Macron has run,” Obama says. “He has stood up for liberal values, he put forward a vision for the important role that France plays in Europe and around the world. And he is committed to a better future for the French people. He appeals to people’s hopes and not their fears.”

That final line is as close as Obama comes to referencing Le Pen in the video.

But that’s enough to justify an unprecedented intervention.

Obama makes that point, well and appropriately, when he explains that “I’m not planning to get involved in many elections now that I don’t have to run for office but the French election is very important to the future of France and the values that we care so much about.”