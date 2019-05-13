Ready to fight back? Sign up for Take Action Now and get three actions in your inbox every week. You will receive occasional promotional offers for programs that support The Nation’s journalism. You can read our Privacy Policy here. Sign up for Take Action Now and get three actions in your inbox every week.

The Doomsday Clock of the Bulletin of the Atomic Scientists stands at two minutes to midnight, yet risks of the arms race and the costs of militarism are notable for their absence from the presidential campaign. Groups like 350 Action and League of Conservation Voters are rightly insisting that candidates debate climate change. Activists should also insist they address the arms race. Determined bird-doggers, especially in early primary states, can bring this studiously neglected issue to the attention of candidates and the nation. Here is a starter: Ad Policy

1. Do you support the Trump administration’s $1.2 trillion program to “modernize” U.S. nuclear weapons?

2. Do you support the concept of “usable” nuclear weapons for “limited” nuclear war?

3. Do you support the so called “low yield” Trident nuclear warhead, the W-76-2?

4. Should the United States declare that it will never be the first to use nuclear weapons in a conflict?

5. Should the U.S. nuclear arsenal be restricted to deterrence of a nuclear attack on the U.S., or should it be used any time the U.S. is at a military disadvantage?

6. Do you agree with President Trump’s decision to pull out of the Intermediate Nuclear Forces Treaty? Current Issue View our current issue

7. How would you ensure that ongoing tensions with Russian President Vladimir Putin do not threaten cooperation with Russia to reduce nuclear risks? Would you support deep nuclear weapons reductions in a treaty with Russia?

8. Would you support cutting the $61.5 billion U.S. nuclear weapons budget and using the money to fund unmet human needs?

9. Should the President have to seek specific Congressional authorization before ordering a nuclear strike, other than in response to direct nuclear attack on the U.S.?

10. Would you reaffirm the nuclear deal with Iran (the Comprehensive Joint Plan of Action)?

11. Would you reaffirm the goal stated by President Obama in Prague of working toward a world free of nuclear weapons? How should the U.S. honor its commitment in the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty to work toward nuclear disarmament, in trade for non-nuclear states’ abstaining from the bomb?

12. Would you pledge not to take campaign contributions from nuclear weapons makers such as Boeing, Lockheed Martin, Northrup Grumman, General Dynamics and Raytheon?

13. What does the concept of “Shared Security” mean to you?