President Trump is scheduled to meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday at the G20 summit in Hamburg, Germany. Their first official meeting comes as thousands of people have filled the streets around the G20 summit to demonstrate against globalization and Trump’s policies. Issues likely to be raised during their meeting include the war in Syria, North Korea, US economic sanctions against Russia and nuclear weapons. Democrats are pushing Trump to confront Putin directly about the alleged Russian interference in the 2016 election. But during a press conference on Thursday from Poland, Trump cast doubt on whether he believes Russia interfered in the 2016 election. We speak with Katrina vanden Heuvel, editor at The Nation, America’s oldest weekly magazine. She reported from Moscow for more than three decades. She is also a columnist for the Washington Post.