I looked out over the cool rising night,

Its soft froth of lamplights and scrubbed out stars

Tumbling out over the blue tub, mind’s sky,

Cash-only bars, evening everlasting,

Triumphant Brooklyn barely visible

Tucked behind the East River like the hem

Let out of an iridescent dress culled

To continue being the verse, the harm,

The wine-tonned mouth swollen with the last words

Of Spring or April or Night or The Plain

Sense of Things, the worlds in it burning, ways

Of I am now burning, feeling the Bern

In the back of a cab without being burned,

Then being burned. I wonder what I learned. Ad Policy